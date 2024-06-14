Teen Mom‘s Maci Bookout continues to offer a helping hand to her longtime costar and friend Amber Portwood.

After Bookout, 32, traveled from her hometown in Tennessee to North Carolina to comfort Portwood, 34, a source exclusively shared with Us Weekly that the pair are heading back home.

“Maci and Amber left North Carolina last night,” the insider told Us on Friday, June 14. “Maci was kind enough to drive her home to Indiana.”

The pair found themselves in North Carolina after Portwood’s fiancé Gary Wayt was reported missing on June 11. Three days later, Bryson City Police Department confirmed via Facebook that he has been located and the case is closed. No other information was provided.

When Wayt’s disappearance was first revealed, a source said he and Portwood were in town to celebrate a family wedding near the small town of Bryson City. “They were spending several days in the Smoky Mountains,” the insider shared with Us. “On Sunday, June 9, they had a conversation that turned emotional. Gary left in the car without her and in the process, he left his cell phone behind.”

In a positive update, Bryson City Police confirmed on Friday morning that Wayt had been in Oklahoma at a Verizon store. Authorities also had information to believe “he was in New Mexico at one point. Gary will stay as a missing person until he contacts Bryson City Police and or contacts another law enforcement officer.”

According to a source, Wayt’s license plate was in fact spotted in New Mexico. Ultimately, those closest to Portwood and Wayt have not heard directly from him.

“Please if anybody sees him or hears anything please I am begging all of you guys,” Portwood said in a YouTube stream earlier this week. “Please don’t think the worst right now. I am trying to be as positive as possible.”

Us exclusively revealed the news of Portwood and Wayt’s engagement on June 7, one day after his official Teen Mom debut. Months prior, Us confirmed that Portwood had a new man in her life after meeting on a dating app.

A source noted that the pair were hoping to avoid future issues by building a strong foundation ahead of their wedding. “They’ve been in couple’s therapy and talk about everything,” the insider revealed. “They’re being very proactive in their relationship and are doing the work to prevent problems before they start.”

Us has reached out to Portwood and Bookout’s team for comment.

With reporting by Andrea Simpson