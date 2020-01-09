Say it ain’t so! The Madame Tussauds museum in London has pulled the wax statues of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan away from the British royal family display following their unprecedented departure announcement.

“Alongside the rest of the world we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior Royals,” Steve Davies, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said in a statement, per CNN. “From today, Meghan and Harry’s figures will no longer appear in our Royal Family set.”

Davies continued, “As two of our most popular and well-loved figures, they will, of course, remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for them.”

Madame Tussauds London tweeted about their removal decision on Thursday, writing: “We’ve got to respect their wishes 🤷‍♂️ #Megxit.”

A source confirmed to Us Weekly exclusively that Suits alum is “definitely leading the charge on this” transition for herself and her husband of nearly two years, with whom she shares 8-month-old son Archie. In light of this, a separate insider revealed that Prince William was “blindsided” and “incredibly hurt” by his brother and sister in-law’s decision.

Ahead of their headline-making exit, Harry and Meghan were absent from the British royal family’s annual holiday traditions. With David Foster’s assistance, the couple were able to stay with their son and the former actress’ mother, Doria Ragland, in Canada for the Christmas holiday.

“I felt honored that I was able to help Meghan there, because I’m a Canadian and we’re a commonwealth country. We’re the Crown’s,” the music industry mogul, 70, told the Daily Mail on January 3. “It’s important to us, so I grew up with that kind of sentiment. I was really happy to be able to help them to find a respite just to take a little time off.”

The couple used their Canada trip “to reset and spend quality time as a family,” a source told Us on December 31. Their time outside of England was “just what the doctor ordered” after the “turbulent year” the pair experienced.