What went down. Madison LeCroy opened up about what really happened between her and Alex Rodriguez during an interview with ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll.

“I’m being f–king catfished,” the hairstylist, 32, recalled during the Thursday, May 18, episode of the “Pillows and Beer” podcast, explaining what she thought when she first received a message from the former baseball player, 47. “The dude who’s dating [Jennifer Lopez] is not in my DMs right now.”

The Southern Charm star went on to claim that Rodriguez first asked her whether gyms in her hometown were open amid the coronavirus lockdowns of 2020 and 2021. At the time, the former New York Yankees player was engaged to Lopez, 53.

Kroll, 35, offered to fill in some of the gaps in the story. “He kept on FaceTiming you ad nauseam,” the TropHop Beers founder claimed. “You were like, ‘This motherf–ker’s FaceTimed me three or four times today.’ And then he, like, got mad at Madison because she didn’t answer when she was on the boat or something. And she was like, ‘I’m not at your beck and call.'”

LeCroy, who dated Kroll off and on for two years, didn’t deny her ex’s version of events. “I told [Alex], I said, ‘If you’re looking for a side chick, which clearly he was, it wasn’t gonna be me,'” the South Carolina native recalled. “I’m wifey material.”

The Bravo personality also denied that she ever visited Rodriguez in person. “During that time, I was not flying to Miami,” she told Kroll and his cohost, Craig Conover. “People still don’t believe me. I swear to God, I’ve never, ever seen that person.”

During the Southern Charm season 7 reunion in January 2021, Conover, 34, alleged that LeCroy had been visiting an unnamed man in Florida. “You were flying around the country sleeping with men, married men. Ex-MLB players,” the Sewing Down South founder said at the time. “That’s what you were doing during quarantine. … You flew to Miami to f–k an ex-MLB player.”

While LeCroy claimed the flights to Miami never happened, Kroll alleged that Rodriguez wanted her to come visit — and sent her numerous travel itineraries from commercial flights. The Winter House star went on to joke that he thinks the former shortstop should have offered to fly her on a private jet instead.

Earlier in the episode, LeCroy revealed that she had never signed a nondisclosure agreement with Rodriguez, despite Shep Rose‘s claims to the contrary. She simply told her castmates she had so they wouldn’t discuss her social media communication with Rodriguez while filming Southern Charm.

After Rodriguez’s alleged DMs with LeCroy first made headlines, a source close to the former athlete told Us Weekly that Rodriguez had “never met” the reality star. At the time, reports surfaced that Rodriguez and Lopez, 53, had called it quits over the messages, but the duo denied split rumors in March 2021. One month later, however, they announced the end of their engagement, saying in a statement that they realized they’re “better as friends.”

Lopez has since moved on with Ben Affleck, to whom she was originally engaged from 2002 to 2004. The duo rekindled their romance in 2021 and tied the knot in 2022. Rodriguez, meanwhile, has been linked to Jaclyn Cordeiro since last year.

LeCroy, for her part, married Brett Randle in November 2022 just over one year after getting engaged.