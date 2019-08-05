



Defying the odds! Married at First Sight alums Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico are still going strong after three years of matrimony.

The couple celebrated their relationship milestone with sweet tributes to each other on social media on Monday, August 5.

“Happy 3 year anniversary babe!” D’Amico, 36, captioned an Instagram photo of himself giving his wife, 32, a piggyback ride. “Who would’ve thought we’d be where we are today after taking a crazy leap of faith 3 years ago. What a journey it’s been and the even crazier thing is it’s only the beginning. I love you to the moon and back!”

Petta responded to the message with a sweet comment, chiming, “This is my favorite picture!”

“Mine too,” D’Amico replied.

3 years ago today I was getting home from a work trip, only hours before my groomsman arrived to Chicago. In 8 very short hours I’d be marrying a stranger. A Leap of faith that I could have never imagined to turn out like it did. #MarriedAtFirstSight #crazylife — Anthony D’Amico (@Anthony_MAFS) August 4, 2019

Petta had her own message for her husband on their big day. “Happy Anniversary @itsanthonydamico,” she wrote on a shot of the two posing for an outdoor selfie on Instagram on Monday, along with a kissing heart emoji.

The twosome, who starred on season 5 of the hit Lifetime series, said their “I dos” in August 2016. They welcomed their first child, daughter Mila, in January.

“Our little peanut Mila Rose made her debut 3 weeks early on 1/12/19 at 3:34am weighing 4 pounds and 14 ounces,” the couple said in a statement to Us Weekly. “We never knew we could love someone so much! She is perfect in every way.”

Ashley told Us at the time that holding her little girl was “the most amazing surreal moment” of her life.

Becoming parents also brought the loving duo closer together. “Watching Anthony take care of her makes me love him even more,” the restaurant manager gushed. “He’s already an amazing daddy. We can’t wait to show this sweet little baby girl the world.”

