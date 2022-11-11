Going their separate ways. Married at First Sight alums Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson have split after one year together.

“After one year of marriage and careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways,” Goode and Dickerson, both 29, captioned a joint Instagram statement on Friday, November 11. “However, this was not an easy decision to make.”

They continued: “We leave our marriage with enormous love and respect for each other. We only ask that, at this time, our privacy is respected.”

The twosome were initially matched by the Married at First Sight experts during season 14, which took place in Boston and aired earlier this year. Despite smooth sailing during the beginning of the experiment, things turned frosty after the municipal wastewater operator called his wife lazy and said he wanted a spouse to cook for him daily. The pair were eventually able to work things out and both said “yes” on Decision Day.

“I live by one thing: work hard today, focus on tomorrow and the rest is history. You embody that,” Dickerson told his then-wife during the season reunion, which aired in May. “You taught me patience and effort is the key to a happy life and a happy marriage. Katina, I couldn’t be any happier to call you my wife, and I mean that.”

The Lifetime personality subsequently dropped down on one knee to propose with a “big ass ring.” He added, “I would hope you accept this, now you know your husband, and you’re confident to continue this journey with me.”

Goode, for her part, broke down in tears before happily accepting, in which she said “I love you” for the first time.

The twosome — who were the last MAFS season 14 couple still together — had been documenting their marital journey on social media.

“We’ve officially made it to 1 whole year together. The memories we’ve built this past year have been full of laughter, adventure and love,” the benefit calculations analyst captioned a July Instagram tribute to her man. “We’ve become not only lovers but the best of friends. When things got difficult for us instead of running away from the fire we held hands and walked through it together. On our wedding day we made promises to each other that a year later we can look back on and say we kept. Thank you for loving me wouldn’t trade you for the world.”