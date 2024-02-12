Earvin “Magic” Johnson called Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce “the new power couple.”

The former Los Angeles Lakers point guard, 64, hosted Magic Johnson’s Mount Rushmore Super Bowl Bash on Saturday, February 10 at The Fontainebleau Las Vegas. At the event, Johnson exclusively told Us Weekly that Swift, 34, and Kelce, 34, have “definitely made an impact” on the NFL since they went public with their relationship in 2023.

“It’s wonderful because now you got fans that probably were not watching the games or interested in the games watching the games because of her,” the former basketball player said. “Travis is such an amazing tight end and player. She’s such an amazing and worldwide figure, so it goes hand in hand, him as a football player, her as a superstar artist and so, coming together, they’re the new power couple and good luck to him tomorrow.”

Johnson is not the first celebrity athlete to endorse the relationship between the pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. Another basketball star, Shaquille O’Neal, similarly commented on the couple on Friday, February 9 at Shaq’s Fun House pe-Super Bowl party in Las Vegas.

“I wouldn’t give any advice to him. I’m not the expert on that,” he said. “Hopefully they last forever and they get married and have beautiful children.”

Former tight end Rob Gronkowski also shared his excitement about the new attention Swift and Kelce have brought to the NFL. Gronkowski, 34, played nine seasons in the NFL for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I think it’s great [and] it’s great for the NFL,” Gronkowski exclusively told Us at his pre-Super Bowl party in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 10. “She’s bringing a lot more eyeballs to the game, as well and those eyeballs are sticking because the NFL’s a great product.”

At his Gronk Beach event, held at Encore Beach Club at Wynne Las Vegas on Saturday, Gronkowski added, “The new eyeballs are loving it and they’re sticking and watching the games as well, week in and week out.”

Swift has attended 12 Kansas City Chiefs games since September 2023, with Super Bowl LVIII marking her 13th time in attendance. The Midnights artist arrived in Las Vegas on Saturday to see Kelce and his team play against the San Francisco 49ers.

Whether the Chiefs win or lose, Kelce will join Swift on the international leg of the Eras Tour in March, as he will be in his NFL offseason after the Super Bowl. “After the Super Bowl, Travis will be joining Taylor on her tour and traveling with her,” a source exclusively told Us on Saturday. “They are happy and looking forward to spending more time together.”

Reporting by Hannah Kahn