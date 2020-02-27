Malika Haqq Claims She’s Not Getting Plastic Surgery After Pregnancy

Mommy makeover canceled? Malika Haqq denied that she’s getting post-baby plastic surgery one day after claiming she had booked an appointment with a plastic surgeon.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, posted a photo of her growing baby bump via Instagram on Wednesday, February 26, which caused one fan to comment, “Don’t get that surgery. Try working out.”

Haqq replied, “LOL. Wait, who said I was getting surgery?! I don’t need it. Never have, boo boo.”

Another person added, “You were saying you were having a mommy makeover,” to which Haqq clarified, “Folks love to jump to conclusions, LOL. My makeover doesn’t require surgery but to each their own.”

One day earlier, the reality star raised eyebrows when she posted a photo with plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond and caused fans to believe that she had plans to go under the knife.

“Stopped by just to see my fav @drjasondiamond and I’m fully book [sic] for my post pregnancy makeover,” she wrote on Tuesday, February 25. “I can’t wait!”

The post sparked backlash with one user writing, “So sad to hear this. What a shallow life” and another penning, “The ‘quick fix’ is just so ridiculous.”

Haqq announced that she was pregnant with her first child via Instagram in September 2019.

“I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life,” Haqq captioned a photo of herself holding up her positive Clearblue pregnancy test. “I’m pregnant! I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine.”

Earlier this month, the Sky High star celebrated her pregnancy with an extravagant baby shower which included her friends Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner.

Us Weekly broke the news four months earlier that Haqq’s ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis is the father of her baby. The E! personality confirmed that the 32-year-old rapper — who Haqq split from in June 2019 after dating on and off for two years — is the father in a sweet speech at the baby shower.

“Whether you brought me lunch or called me or texted me,” she said. “I’m incredibly thankful to Odis Flores [Genasis’ real name] for my little boy.”