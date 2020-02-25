Ready to bounce back? Malika Haqq received backlash from some of her followers after posing with a plastic surgeon and revealing she’ll go under the knife after giving birth to her first child.

“Stopped by just to see my fav @drjasondiamond and I’m fully book for my post pregnancy makeover,” Haqq, 36, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, February 25. “I can’t wait!”

The reality star shared a photo of herself alongside the man who is going to get her body back to its pre-baby appearance, Dr. Jason Diamond — who is a surgeon to the stars and has appeared on shows such as Dr. 90210 and The Celebrity Plastic Surgeons of Beverly Hills.

After posting the picture to Instagram, the mother-to-be, who announced her pregnancy in September 2019, got some negative responses from her fans.

“Really…if you can’t accept the marks that come along with having a baby then you shouldn’t be a mom,” one Instagram user commented.

Another wrote, “So sad to hear this. What a shallow life.”

A third Instagram user questioned, is “this a thing” before writing, “To schedule plastic surgery before even seeing what your body will be like after birth? Someone help this peasant understand.”

“Is this serious? The idea that working to get your body back after having a baby is too much makes me nauseous,” a different follower added. “The ‘quick fix’ is just so ridiculous.”

Some fans tried to point out that having a mom body is a rite of passage, while others complimented Haqq on her transparency.

“You look like you’re all belly. No need for the plastic surgery,” one person wrote via Instagram. “Love those battle wounds your baby gave you.”

Another positive comment read, “At least you are honest! Mommy makeover ready 💯.”

Kim Zolciak shared her love and support for the mom-to-be writing, “Adore you both ❤️.”

The Famously Single alum’s post comes just weeks after she celebrated her bundle of joy with a lavish baby shower on February 8.

The teddy bear-themed bash was full of Haqq’s celebrity pals, with both Kourtney Kardashian and BFF Khloé Kardashian in attendance as well as Kylie and Kris Jenner, Zolciak and her daughter Brielle Biermann.

“Everyone who’s in this room basically knows my journey and how badly I wanted to be a mommy,” the California native said during an emotional speech at the event.

“The reason why I really wanted to have this shower for women is because it’s you women that have helped me get through this pregnancy, whether you brought me lunch, or called me or texted me,” she added.

The same day, Haqq confirmed that the baby’s father is her ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis, which Us Weekly revealed four months prior.

“I’m incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy,” she said at the shower, using the rapper’s birth name.