Maren Morris might have a new man in her life following her divorce from Ryan Hurd, as she’s sparked romance rumors with Perfect Match alum Justin Assada.

The duo initially raised eyebrows on Wednesday, August 28, when Morris, 34, appeared in Assada’s Instagram Story. “Scary movies + Sushi,” the Netflix star captioned the post. In the photo, Morris was sipping on a drink while slouched down in the booth at a restaurant.

Fans were quick to speculate about the nature of their relationship, and People reported on Monday, September 2, that Morris and Assada are dating. Us Weekly has reached out to their teams for comment.

Morris and Assada have stayed tight-lipped about the rumored romance thus far, but both have been open in the past about their love lives.

Us confirmed in October 2023 that Morris filed for divorce from Hurd, 37, after five years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized by December of that year. While Morris kept quiet about the details of their split, she seemingly offered fans some insight into the breakup when releasing the Intermission EP last month. The mini-album’s final track, titled “How a Woman Leaves,” appeared to share the ups and downs of their marriage.

“Not gonna try and be your friend. All I want is you to get out of my heart, out of my head. This is how a woman leaves,” the song’s lyrics read. “Even though it’s killing me, I’ll make it look so easy that even I believe me. Go ahead and look me in the eye, go ahead and tell me you’re surprised.”

Assada, meanwhile, tried his hand at dating on Netflix’s Perfect Match earlier this year. After getting eliminated from the show, he spoke candidly about his love life when appearing on former costar Harry Jowsey’s “Boyfriend Material” podcast.

“I went from bottom of the barrel Hinge dates in Boston,” Assada said on the July episode. “Then, all of a sudden, the show comes out and there’s these people that I used to watch on TV or like, listen to their music growing up — not to sound too conceited — but they’re in my DMs.”

Assada also teased that he was going on a date with a “superstar” but did not share any names.

Morris previously told Us in February that she’s been experiencing a “true reclamation of my singlehood” and “learning how to truly enjoy my own company, and nurture that relationship with myself” following her split.

“I feel like for so long, just being an artist and taking care of a lot of people on the road, you get so used to being the boss,” Morris explained. “I sort of lost sight of truly taking care of myself.”