Singing her heart out. Maren Morris is focused on her tour amid the ongoing drama surrounding her recent social media feud with Brittany Aldean.

“I’m good. Honestly, I’ve been so kind of in it with my shows that, like, that’s really where my focus and heart lies,” the country star, 32, told Entertainment Tonight ahead of her performance at the iHeart Radio Music Festival on Sunday, September 25. “I just take stock of what I actually have and not what I don’t have.”

Morris continued: “I’ve got my tour rolling, I’ve got my husband [Ryan Hurd], I’ve got my son, [Hayes]. I have an amazing team around me and amazing fans. So, I think that, like, yeah, it’s been good.”

The “Circles Around This Town” singer added that she uses her live shows as a way to process and express a lot of her emotions. “I just kind of throw myself into tour,” she told ET. “That’s kind of like where I get my therapy and angst out, and sadness, anger, joy. I get to do it every night.”

Morris’ comments come one month after she made headlines after slamming 33-year-old Aldean — the wife of fellow country music singer Jason Aldean — for what many felt was a transphobic Instagram post. “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life✌🏼,” the beauty blogger wrote last month.

In response, the “Middle” musician wrote that “it’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human?” before telling Brittany to “sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.” Morris added: “You know, I’m glad she didn’t become a boy either because we really don’t need another assh–e dude in the world. Sucks when Karens try to hide their homophobia/transphobia behind their ‘protectiveness of the children.’ Weren’t they putting their kids in ‘[President Joe] Biden-is-a-pedo’ shirts on social media? Sounds like a real safe way to protect them from millions of eyes! … F—k all the way off to Insurrection Barbie and the fellow IB’s trolling this comment section with their hypocritical, hateful asses.”

Following the war of words, Brittany appeared on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight to defend her controversial stance. “I think I’m advocating for children. I think that children should not be allowed to make these life-changing decisions at such a young age. They are not mature enough,” the Instagram influencer explained earlier this month, adding that she felt it was “baffling” to allow a minor child to “choose their gender so young.”

During their conversation, Tucker Carlson referred to Morris as a “lunatic country music person,” and the “Girl” songstress fired back by selling a T-shirt featuring the epithet and the phone number for the Trans Lifeline crisis hotline. All of the proceeds from Morris’ shirt were split between the Trans Lifeline and GLAAD’s Transgender Media Program. In under one week, Morris helped raise more than $150,000 for the organizations.

Amid the drama, the “I Can’t Love You Anymore” musician confessed that she was planning to skip the 2022 Country Music Awards, despite being nominated for Album of the Year. “I’m very honored that my record is nominated. But I don’t know if I feel [at] home there right now,” Morris told The Los Angeles Times earlier this month. “So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game-time decision and go. As of right now, though, I don’t feel comfortable going.”

She continued: “Some nights are fun. Others I’m just crawling out of my skin. I’m not good at those events because I’m awkward. But this time I kind of feel peaceful at the notion of not going.”