When two worlds collide! The cast of Schitt’s Creek teamed up for a virtual graduation performance with a very special guest: Mariah Carey.

Nearly two hours into YouTube Originals’ Dear Class of 2020 commencement, the main cast — Eugene Levy (Johnny), Catherine O’Hara (Moira), Dan Levy (David) and Annie Murphy (Alexis) — reunited as the fictional Rose family during a Zoom call. As the Rose’s, they invited some of the show’s supporting castmates to join them for a rendition of Carey’s hit track “Hero.”

Noah Reid, in character as Patrick, began singing the 50-year-old’s song as his former costars harmonized with him. Carey, herself, then popped in to take over the leading vocals before sharing a sweet message to all the educators.

“Moira, darling, I hope you didn’t mind that I jumped in like that. You all sounded so good, that I had to get in on it,” the Grammy winner said. “And to all the teachers and professors — especially the ones who had to deal with students like me, who never really showed up to school on time — you rose to the occasion and helped these students reach the finish line.”

Carey added, “And to the students who had to deal with this bleak moment, congratulations on this historic accomplishment. Anyway, to all the teachers and students, you are so appreciated. And, I just want to say, Class of 2020, you made it!”

Before wrapping up, the “Obsessed” songstress dropped a few bars from “Always Be My Baby” — specifically for Dan’s David.

Dan’s Schitt’s Creek character was a huge fan of Carey. During the series finale, Reid’s Patrick sang Carey’s “Always Be My Happy” during their wedding vows. (Dan has also expressed what a big Carey supporter he is offscreen, including after the singer endorsed the former series via Twitter in 2019.)

YouTube Originals’ Dear Class of 2020 commencement recruited many high-profile names for the four-hour virtual celebration. Lizzo, for one, appeared as her alter ego Sasha Flute to show off her flutist skills on the graduation song. While Megan Thee Stallion performed a 10-minute set of her own, the likes of Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Beyoncé gave powerful speeches in their respective appearances.

Former president and first lady Barack Obama and Michelle Obama also stopped by to give some words of encouragement to the graduating class. The 58-year-old politician, for his part, noted that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic “brought into focus problems that have been growing for a very long time.” Meanwhile, the 56-year-old Becoming author told the Class of 2020 that she hopes that “what you’re going through right now can be your wake-up call.”