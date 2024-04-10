Mario Lopez says his marriage with wife Courtney Lopez is way too spicy to follow Carson Daly’s advice of sleeping in separate bedrooms.

“Nah, this ain’t for me,” Mario, 50, wrote via his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 10, alongside an article about Daly’s method. “I get way too frisky in the middle of the night.”

In a Tuesday, April 9, interview with People, Daly, 50, revealed that he and his wife, Siri Pinter, “secretly love” sleeping in different rooms several times a week. He joked that the nighttime switch is so that they “stay together,” adding, “That’s what we’d like to do. And so reverse engineering that, it’s like — by any means necessary, for the two of us, [we want to] still be in a relationship when we’re dying.”

Daly and Pinter. 43, tied the knot in 2015 and have since welcomed sons Jackson, 14, and Landon, 9, and daughters Etta, 11, and Goldie, 4. Daly explained that “sleep divorce” helps the couple maintain romance in their relationship — even if it’s not every night.

“It’s been good for us,” he said. “We don’t do it all the time, but a couple of days during the week — especially if I want to watch an Islanders hockey game kind of later at night — I go into the guest room, she retires upstairs to read her book or watch a show.”

The pair have been sleeping separately since Goldie joined the family in 2019 when Pinter was pregnant. Daly also suffers from sleep apnea, which contributed to the idea of separate spaces.

“We’re both pretty good-sized humans and it just wasn’t really working when she was in her third trimester, and I also have sleep apnea, which is very sexy for the ladies out there, I’m sure,” Daly told People in 2020. “She couldn’t get comfortable, so we were like a commercial you would see, kicking each other and just not sleeping.”

Mario, meanwhile, wed Courtney, 41, in 2012 and the pair share three children: Gia, 13, Dominic, 10, and Santino, 4. Although the duo might not subscribe to Daly and Pinter’s nighttime routine, they keep their romance fresh in other ways, like supporting each other in their careers.

“[Courtney] is super cool and very supportive,” Mario exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2023. “She understands the fluidity of my schedule, and she’s a great mom, and we have a lot of fun and laugh together.”

The couple also “make it a point” to enjoy the occasional date night, and even jet off for their own private getaways without the kids.

“You can get caught up in everything,” he told Us. “You have to make it a priority to take care of that relationship, too — you don’t want to just give leftovers to your significant other.”

There’s also their public displays of affection, as Mario often takes to social media to gush over his wife and their love. On Wednesday, he shared a sweet selfie of the twosome for “Women Crush Wednesday,” captioning the post, “I fall for her a little bit more every day.”