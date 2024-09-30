Shark Tank‘s Mark Cuban is grateful to have kept his distance from Sean “Diddy” Combs over the years.

“I’m sure glad that I didn’t hang out with him,” Cuban, 66, admitted on the Wednesday, September 25, episode of “This Past Weekend” podcast after being asked about his history with Diddy.

Cuban recalled interacting with Diddy, 54, in a professional capacity two decades prior to the music mogul’s recent arrest.

“Actually, back in 2003, he reached out to me, to the [Dallas Mavericks], and wanted to design a uniform for us,” he said about his NBA team. “And I never met him — we did it all via email, and so he had some of his designers get in touch with me. And they put together some — and it was a cool-looking uniform, right?”

In response to a question about Diddy’s infamous parties, Cuban said that wasn’t his “scene,” adding, “We used [the uniform designs] for a couple years, but that was the extent of my connection to Diddy.”

Diddy is currently in prison after being indicted earlier this month on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The 14-page unsealed indictment detailed how Diddy allegedly “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct.”

“Combs relied on the employees, resources and influence of the multifaceted business empire that he led and controlled — creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice,” the indictment continued about the accusations, some of which dated back to 2009.

According to the indictment, Diddy allegedly hosted “elaborate and produced sex performances” called “Freak Offs” at his gatherings. The documents claimed that law enforcement officials found “‘Freak Off’ supplies including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant” when they raided Diddy’s Miami and Beverly Hills homes in March in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation.

Diddy pleaded not guilty before being denied bail. He faces life in prison if convicted.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo told Us Weekly in a statement. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children and working to uplift the Black community.”

Agnifilo added: “He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).