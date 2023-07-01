Two months after announcing their separation, Married at First Sight alums Jamie Thompson and Elizabeth Bice have officially split. Thompson filed for divorce last month.

“After months of deliberation with Beth, we were just unable to find common ground,” the 39-year-old shared via Instagram on Friday, June 30. “I had really hoped to resolve this, but it feels like we have reached the point of no return. So, I made the decision to go ahead and file for divorce for the sake of my own mental health and wellbeing. It was one of the hardest things I’ve had to do in a very long time.”

The duo married in 2019 on the ninth season of MAFS, saying “I do” just moments after they met at the altar on the Lifetime reality show. Despite several blowout arguments, Thompson and Bice decided to stay together at the end of filming. They relocated several times together, starting their marriage in North Carolina before moving to San Francisco and later Colorado.

Thompson added in his June 30 announcement, “It saddens me a lot to be at this point. I was never sure if I would get married. But, I sure didn’t want to get divorced either (even if it was an arranged marriage courtesy of Hollywood). Thank you so much to EVERYONE that has reached out to me and shown me love and support. I am truly grateful for you all.”

While Thompson said he had “really exciting life changes coming,” Bice has remained quiet. After her estranged husband announced their separation in April, Bice largely avoided talking about their relationship. In a June 13 video, she told fans that she just wasn’t ready to open up.

“Everyone wants me to talk about my separation right now … I’m not upset my relationship is in the public eye — but come to find out I’m a real human and I have these real emotions,” she said via Instagram. “And I’m just not ready to talk about some things in public yet. There’s a lot of emotions that come with getting out of a long-term relationship, and when that time comes I will talk about those. But I can’t even form sentences right now. I can’t even put my emotions together. I still cry in the middle of the night right now guys, OK?”

Bice asked viewers for “a little bit of time” before she addressed her relationship again.

Though his estranged wife hasn’t been ready to open up, Thompson has been candid about their split. In an April Instagram Story, the tech guru answered questions about the separation and revealed Bice walked out on him after a lot of fighting.

“At first it was not [a mutual separation]. Beth was actually the first one to leave,” Thompson said at the time. “The fighting had gotten really bad — I’m not going to lie — and I said a lot of things that I really should not have said. I said them out of anger and frustration. But I also haven’t felt like I’ve had any reciprocation back of how to fix this and how to move forward, so she’s been gone for four weeks. I think at this point it’s better for me to focus on myself and trying to become a better version of myself, honestly.”

The now-estranged couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in March.