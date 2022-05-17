Martha Stewart: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are 'Very Fun' Together

She’s keeping up with the Kardashians — and the Davidsons. Martha Stewart exclusively told Us Weekly about her run-in with Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

“They’re fun,” the iconic cookbook author, 80, told Us while promoting Frito-Lay Variety Pack‘s Unbox the Icons campaign. “They’re very nice together.”

Stewart shared a photo via Instagram on April 30 during the Washington, D.C. event, which was hosted by Trevor Noah and attended by President Joe Biden. She was holding hands with the King of Staten Island star, 28, who had his other arm around the Skims founder, 41, who had just made their first red carpet appearance as a couple.

In the caption, Stewart noted that she and the couple had “said our hellos while we await the president of the united states!”

Kris Jenner commented, “You guys look BEAUTIFUL!!!!! I have FOMO ❤️.”

While speaking to Us Weekly just a couple weeks later, the Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party host said of the couple, “They’re hanging out. They seem to be very fun with one another.”

Does she think their relationship is going to last? “No, of course not,” Stewart said. However, she quickly added that she has “no idea” how serious the pair are about their romance.

Kardashian and Davidson started dating in fall 2021 after the reality star hosted Saturday Night Live, though they’d met several years prior. Stewart also has a long history with Davidson. “Seven years ago I was on the stage with a young upstart named Pete who was doing comedy on Saturday Night Live,” the interior design expert captioned a vintage clip of the comic the morning after the WHCD. “Now that same Pete is all grown up, squiring gorgeous women around and appearing everywhere!”

The Martha Knows Best star is just as busy. For her new endeavor with Frito-Lay, she and Mario Lopez each created their own limited-edition “ICONIC Boxes” of snacks. “There’s a lot in this little box,” she teased. “Actually, it’s a pretty big, big box, and it’s heavy and it’s full of good stuff!”

In addition to three bags of chips (Ruffles Original Potato Chips, Lay’s Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips and Ruffles Cheddar and Sour Cream Flavored Potato Chips), the sets also includes some big-ticket items, including vouchers for cooking classes for two at Sur la Table, a signed Marth’s American Food Cookbook and gourmet sea salt.

“There’s a $150 gift certificate from Lobel’s butcher in New York City, where you can get your wonderful grass-fed beef for making the perfect steak tartar, and I serve that on Ruffles Original Potato Chips,” Stewart explained, before adding that there are branded items, including an “Unbox the Iconic” pin and apron as well as some chip clips.

In order to win Martha’s Unbox the Iconic set, fans can simply comment on Stewart’s Monday, May 17, Instagram post with their favorite Frito-Lay Snack with the hashtags #UnboxTheIcons and #entry.

Reporting by Christina Garibaldi

