Call the fashion police. Martha Stewart had a few thoughts about Felicity Huffman’s prison jumpsuit as the Desperate Housewives alum continues her 14-day stint at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California.

While attending Vanity Fair‘s 6th annual New Establishment Summit in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, October 22, the home decor guru, 78, was asked if she thought Huffman, 56, would learn anything from her time in prison. Huffman reported to the correctional facility on October 15 for her role in the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal. The actress pleaded guilty to fraud charges after admitting to paying $15,000 to improve her daughter Sophia’s SAT scores. Along with her jail time, Huffman was ordered to pay a $30,000 fine and must complete 250 hours of community service.

Having faced jail time herself, Stewart couldn’t help but suggest that the actress’ prison look could use some more pizzazz.

“She should style her outfit a little bit more,” Stewart teased. “She looked pretty schlumpy.”

In photos obtained by TMZ, Huffman was spotted sporting a dark green inmate’s jumpsuit, black and white Under Armor sneakers, glasses and a white baseball cap during a visit from husband William H. Macy on Saturday, October 19. The couple are also parents of daughter Georgia, 17.

Huffman apologized for her actions in a statement following her arrest in September, noting, “My goal now is to serve the sentence that the court has given me. I look forward to doing my community service hours and making a positive impact on my community. I also plan to continue making contributions wherever I can well after those service hours are completed.”

Stewart, meanwhile, was found guilty of conspiracy, obstruction of an agency proceeding and making false statements to federal investigators March 2004. She served five months in prison, along with an additional five months of home confinement.

The lifestyle mogul previously refused to share any wisdom with Huffman and indicted Full House alum Lori Loughlin during an interview with Us Weekly at the Time 100 Gala in April. “No advice for those ladies,” Stewart said at the time.

Us Weekly confirmed that Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli were slammed with additional Federal Program Bribery charges earlier this week, according to documents filed by the U.S. attorney. The couple previously pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering charges after being accused of spending $500,000 to get their daughters, Bella, 21, and Olivia Jade, 20, into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, despite never having played the sport. The aspiring actress and the Youtuber are no longer enrolled at USC.