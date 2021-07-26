The quarantine crew is back! Matt James spent some quality time with Hannah Brown and her boyfriend, Adam Woolard, in California.

“Love a good taco and tv night with my favorite guys!” the 26-year-old Dancing With the Stars alum wrote in an Instagram Story on Sunday, July 25, alongside a video showing off their festive feast. Woolard was also tagged in the post.

Brown gushed over the 29-year-old ABC Food Tours founder in another Instagram Story slide, writing, “Missed you. Thankful for you. Here for you. Proud of you.”

Tyler Cameron‘s BFF and the Alabama native bonded while isolating together in Florida in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Cameron, 28, and a handful of their other pals dubbed themselves the “Quarantine Crew,” giving fans a taste of their lives in lockdown through TikTok challenges and more fun-filled social media uploads.

As James prepared to embark on his Bachelor journey earlier this year, Brown shared some words of wisdom and expert tips she learned through her own experience on the ABC dating series. She originally appeared on Colton Underwood‘s season 23 of The Bachelor before being named the season 15 Bachelorette.

“My biggest thing for him is just, like, remember who you are,” the former beauty queen said during an October 2020 episode of the “Off the Vine” podcast. “These are your choices, it’s your life. Prepare. … Write down what you want in a wife, what type of life do you want, so that when you go on these dates, you can look back and be like, ‘Is this lining up or was that just a magical date because there are fireworks and the horses and the violinists?'”

While she and the North Carolina native didn’t immediately hit it off, their friendship grew stronger as they spent more time together. “It’s been such a good relationship to know that the boundaries are there and the respect is there and it’s all good,” Brown explained at the time. “It’s awesome. I told Tyler, ‘I one thousand percent stole your best friend.’ I mean, we can share, but I’m not kidding that we share.”

In January, shortly before James’ season 25 premiered, the Celebrity Dating Game alum penned a thoughtful Instagram tribute to her new bestie. “Bachelor Nation is so lucky to be able to experience all the love, joy and goodness that you are,” she wrote. “So thankful to call you a friend and to watch your journey to find love unfold. These girls better bring you more laughs than tears…and if not, the Beast (rawr) always has your back! Oh, and cheers to love!”

Not only has the real estate broker gotten to know Cameron’s former flame on a deeper level, but James has also formed a connection with her current boyfriend. Brown and Woolard sparked dating rumors in January when they were spotted holding hands in January, and one month later, the Wake Forest alum gave the budding romance his full support.

“I couldn’t approve more,” James told Entertainment Tonight in February. “I actually had a chance to meet him, and he’s incredible.”

The reality TV personality was glad to see Brown find something special with a “really good guy” — even though that guy wasn’t his longtime best friend.

“I’m excited for Hannah and Tyler because I think people can see they can coexist,” James explained at the time. “They can be happy with people that aren’t Tyler and Hannah. … I think this is gonna allow their friendship to blossom, and they’re both growing and they’re both in really good places.”

Cameron previously opened up about the journey he and Brown have been on to get to where they are now, telling Us Weekly in October 2020 that the pair “struggled” to find a solid friendship after their ups and downs on The Bachelorette. Last month, the You Deserve Better author revealed that he spoke with his ex before diving into their history in the memoir.

“We both talked through like, you know, what’s going on in the book and there’s nothing for her to be worried or concerned about,” he told Us in June. “I have no bad things to say about her, so it’s all good. She taught me a lot.”