Team Alabama Hannah! Matt James is supportive of Hannah Brown’s rumored new relationship with Adam Woolard.

“I couldn’t approve more,” James, 29, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, February 2. “I actually had a chance to meet him, and he’s incredible.”

The Bachelor star added that Woolard, 33, is a “really good guy.” He noted that Brown’s new romance is also a positive for her and her ex-boyfriend Tyler Cameron, who is James’ best friend.

“I’m excited for Hannah and Tyler because I think people can see they can coexist,” the North Carolina native explained. “They can be happy with people that aren’t Tyler and Hannah.”

James, who quarantined for months in early 2020 with both Cameron, 27, and Brown, 26, amid the coronavirus pandemic, revealed that the exes are “happy for each other.”

The former couple, who met on season 15 of The Bachelorette in 2019, have maintained a friendship over the past few years despite having some rocky moments after Cameron was named the runner-up on her season. Brown initially picked Jed Wyatt as the winner but called off their engagement after she learned of his alleged relationship with another woman before he left for filming.

“I think this is gonna allow their friendship to blossom, and they’re both growing and they’re both in really good places,” James said. “I’m happy for Hannah.”

The Dancing With the Stars winner sparked dating speculation with Woolard last month when they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles on January 25. A fan account also shared photos of the pair dining together in Nashville days earlier, but the rumored couple have yet to speak about their relationship.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that “they seem like a great match,” partially because they are both from the south. The duo “seems like they are taking things slow” for now, the insider added.

A month prior, the former Miss Alabama hinted that there was a new man in her life, by sharing a photo from her “last date” during an Instagram challenge in December 2020. Brown covered the model’s face with a smiling face emoji, leading some fans to dig around and identify the man as Woolard.

Brown’s rumored romance is the first public relationship she has had since her time on The Bachelorette. She did, however, spark dating speculation with Cameron in early 2020 after she quarantined with him in his hometown during the pandemic.

The Barkitecture cohost later told Us that he and Brown are “in a great place right now” after struggling to figure out their relationship after their public TV breakup. “It’s great to be able to hang out, you know, grab dinner, it’s fun,” he told Us in October 2020. “Hannah’s an amazing person and it’s good to be in a better place than we’ve been.”