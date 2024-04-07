Matt Lauer made a rare appearance with his girlfriend of five years, Shamin Abas, at Don Lemon‘s wedding in New York City on Saturday, April 6.

The couple were two of the approximately 140 guests who attended Lemon’s nuptials to his longtime partner, Tim Malone, at Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the United States ambassador to the United Nations, officiated the ceremony with the likes of Ana Navarro-Cárdenas, Sunny Hostin, Tamron Hall, Luann de Lesseps, Clive Davis, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, and Alec and Hilaria Baldwin attending.

Former Today anchor Lauer, 66, wore a navy suit jacket and a white-and-blue patterned shirt as he held hands with Abas outside the venue. The businesswoman opted for a striped dress with a coordinating cardigan and sparkling tan top.

Lauer and Abas have been dating since 2019, following his divorce from ex-wife Annette Roque after more than 20 years of marriage. The couple originally separated following Lauer’s termination from NBC for alleged sexual misconduct in 2017. Lauer was fired after a former NBC employee, who was later identified as Brooke Nevils, said he sexually assaulted her, which Lauer denied. After the initial allegation, multiple women came forward with accusations of their own against the former morning show host.

Related: Most Shocking Talk Show Scandals: GMA's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, More Take a look at some of the biggest controversies and feuds in talk show history, from Star Jones' falling-out with Barbara Walters on The View, to Matt Lauer and Ann Curry's Today show drama, to David Letterman's sex scandal and extortion plot

Lauer recently reunited with his Today coworkers for the first time since his firing at the wedding of former show producer Jennifer Long in New York City on December 9. He attended the event with Abas, and Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker were all in attendance. Former GMA3 journalists Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who were let go by ABC in 2022 over fallout from their workplace romance, were also seen at the nuptials.

According to a source, Guthrie, 52, has not been interested in any sort of friendship with Lauer. “She refused then, and still does to this very day, to listen to what Matt’s got to say,” the source told Us Weekly in 2020. “From the second the story came out, he feels Savannah jumped on the opportunity to bury him. It’s a betrayal in Matt’s eyes.”

Lauer has kept a relatively low profile since his scandal, though a source exclusively told Us in July 2022 that he was “still clamoring for a comeback.” The insider added that Lauer was hopeful about a podcast deal since he understands his TV career is “over,” and his children Jack, 22, Romy, 20, and Thijs, 17, have been “more accepting” of his career plans.

Related: A Guide to the 'Today' Show Hosts' Families: Meet Their Kids and Spouses The hosts of the Today show have shared several glimpses into their family lives on the show and online over the years. Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and more of the NBC morning show stars have welcomed children over the years. Kotb, for her part, became a mother in February 2017 when she adopted […]

On Saturday, Lemon and Malone’s wedding ceremony included a unity candle lighting with their mothers, readings and speeches from Malone’s nieces and sisters, and an Irish blessing in honor of Malone’s family’s heritage, according to People. After the ceremony, the couple and their guests made their way to the Polo Bar for some dancing, dinner and dessert.

Lemon, 58, and Malone, 39, wore custom double-breasted suits designed by their stylist at Suit Supply — Lemon in green velvet and Malone in blue. The former CNN anchor and his husband plan to honeymoon in the southern coast of Italy in June.