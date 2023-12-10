Six years after Matt Lauer was fired from Today following his misconduct scandal, he reunited with several of his former coworkers.

Lauer, 65, was spotted at the wedding of former show producer Jennifer Long in New York City on Saturday, December 9. Lauer wore a black suit, matching girlfriend Shamin Abas’ dark gown. They held hands as they arrived at the venue.

Current Today anchors Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker also stepped out at Long’s wedding to now-husband Reid Sterrett. Former GMA3 journalists Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who were let go by ABC in 2022 over fallout from their workplace romance, also were seen entering the festivities.

Lauer joined Today in 1994, eventually becoming one of the hosts three years later. He was fired from the show in November 2017 after being accused of sexual misconduct. A female staffer claimed that Lauer acted inappropriately when they covered the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, three years earlier. Kotb, 59, and Guthrie, 51, announced his firing on air. The two women have since taken Lauer’s place as the cohosts. (Kotb also helms an additional hour of the morning show with Jenna Bush Hager.)

Two years later, journalist Ronan Farrow claimed in his 2019 book Catch and Kill that Lauer had assaulted his coworker.

“On October 9, 2019, I was falsely accused of rape,” Lauer wrote in a Mediaite blog post in May 2020. “This accusation was one of the worst and most consequential things to ever happen in my life, it was devastating for my family, and outrageously it was used to sell books. The rush to judgment was swift. In fact, on the morning I was falsely accused of rape, and before I could even issue a statement, some journalists were already calling my accuser ‘brave’ and ‘courageous.’ I was also disappointed, but not surprised, that Ronan Farrow’s overall reporting faced so little scrutiny.”

Amid the fallout from the scandal, Lauer’s then-wife, Annette Roque, filed for divorce in July 2019. The pair, who share three kids, finalized the proceedings the following September.

Lauer has since kept a relatively low profile, though a source exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2022 that he was “still clamoring for a comeback.” The insider added that Lauer was hopeful about a podcast deal now that he understands his TV career is “over,” and his sons Jack, 22, and Thijs, 17, and daughter Romy, 20, have been “more accepting” of his plans.