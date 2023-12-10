Your account
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Hold Hands as They Attend a Friend’s Wedding Reception

By
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were photographed holding hands as they celebrated a friend’s wedding in New York City on Saturday, December 9.

Robach, 50, was pictured walking into the wedding reception while wearing a cocktail dress covered in rose gold sequins with a black jacket and nude stiletto sandals. She held hands with Holmes, 46, who wore a tailored gray suit with a white button-down shirt and a burgundy tie.

The former GMA3 hosts were surrounded by Today show personalities. Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and even Matt Lauer attended the wedding. All were there to support former Today producer Jennifer Long tied the knot with Reid Sterrett at the ceremony.

Their wedding date capped off a busy week for Robach and Holmes. The couple launched their podcast, “Amy and T.J.,” on Tuesday, December 5, which was the first time they’d spoken at length about their relationship since their romance first made headlines in November 2022.

According to Robach and Holmes, they were both separated from their respective spouses, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, when they started seeing each other. The twosome didn’t, however, inform many people — including their families — that they were dating.

Robach (who shares daughters Ava, 21, and Annie, 17, with ex-husband Tim McIntosh) said that she and Shue split during summer 2022 after 12 years of marriage. “Everyone in my tight circle knew I was getting divorced. I took my ring off [in] early August,” she explained. “It was very clear to anyone who knew me that I was in the middle of a divorce. T.J. is a much more private person than me and just chose to keep that to himself. But it was hard because anyone who was a viewer or anyone outside of a very small circle didn’t know that either one of us were getting divorced.”

Holmes, meanwhile, hadn’t even told his mother he was getting a divorce, but he noted that he was living separately from Fiebig when his romance with Robach was made public.

He said that the “pictures that outed us” showed him leaving the apartment he moved into after he split from Fiebig. “I [had] been residing by myself since last summer. So the picture that shows me that they’re saying these two are cheating, the picture actually confirms that I was out of my marriage because I’m coming out of a building, which is not where I shared a home with my ex-wife now,” he said.

Since bonding over their splits, Fiebig and Shue have reportedly started dating.

Days after their podcast debuted, the couple made their second red carpet appearance together at Z100’s Jingle Ball on Friday, December 8, at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. They brought Holmes and Fiebig’s 11-year-old daughter Sabine to the show.

Holmes, who also shares two older children with ex-wife Amy Ferson, revealed via his Instagram Story that he helped Sabine get “red carpet ready.” He captioned a pic of himself combing her locks, “#HairbyHolmes.”

