Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves are baring their butts in the name of a good cocktail.

In honor of National “No Pants Day” on Friday, May 3, McConaughey, 54, and Alves, 41, have launched a tongue-in-cheek campaign — featuring them sans pants, of course — to promote their alcohol brand, Pantaloons Organic Tequila. The cofounder husband-and-wife duo are aiming to extol the virtues of their smooth, flavorful tequila while taking a literal “bottoms up” approach to various scenarios.

“We’re precious about our tequila, not our pants,” Chief Pants Officers McConaughey and Alves said in a Thursday, May 2, statement about the campaign. “With the explosion in popularity of tequila, there’s a level of snootiness that’s crept into the category. People now talk about tequila the way they talk about wine. While we’re all for being passionate about tequila, we wanted to remind people that, above all, it’s meant to be fun. That’s where the name Pantalones came from and that’s why you won’t see us wearing any.”

In the promotional video, McConaughey and Alves fit in a quick game of pickleball while tackling their long-dreaded spring cleaning while declaring Pantalones the official tequila of pickleball and spring cleaning season. They also bring back the fan-favorite Pickle Margarita cocktail recipe that tequila enthusiasts can make at home as they celebrate Cinco de Mayo on Sunday, May 5.

Pantalones Tequila, launched in 2023, is made by fourth-generation agave growers at NOM1614, is certified organic and made from 100 percent Blue Weber agave. The brand is also dedicated to giving back, donating a percentage of its revenue to environmental non-profit partners. Pantalones has also partnered with the Surfrider Foundation, a non-profit organization that has spent the last 40 years dedicating itself to the protection and enjoyment of the world’s ocean, waves and beaches.

McConaughey and Alves’ philanthropy extends outside of their brand, as well. Earlier this month, they attended the 12th annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala with kids Levi, 15, and Livingston, 11, and daughter Vida, 14 in Austin, Texas.

The fundraising event, which is cofounded by McConaughey, country singer Jack Ingram and college football coach Mack Brown, benefits nonprofits dedicated to empowering children The charity has contributed more than $41 million to various organizations since its inception, according to the Mack, Jack & McConaughey website.

When not giving back, McConaughey and Alves, who tied the knot in 2012, are focused on raising their children in Texas after relocating from California.

“We were living a happy life in Malibu,” Alves explained to Southern Living in March. “We had a beautiful house that we’d built together and put a lot of love and care into. We were raising our kids there. I was growing everything in the yard. I had bees making honey.”

She noted, however, that the “gravity” is different in Texas, and was happy to say “let’s do it” when McConaughey admitted he wanted to move to the Lonestar state.

“We can travel all over the world but the moment I land in Texas,” Alves said, “the gravity just comes down, my shoulders relax, I know I’m home.”