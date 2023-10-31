Matthew Perry’s ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz spoke out following the news of his death.

“[Matthew] would love that the world is talking about how talented he was. And he really was very talented,” Hurwitz, 32, wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 30, adding that prior to the 2021 reunion on Max, the twosome would often rewatch Friends together and gush over his performance as sarcastic and witty Chandler Bing. (Perry starred on the NBC series from 1994 to 2004.)

“‘F—k, I was so good!!! … See what I did there???” she recalled him saying. “We rewound and studied scenes. Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us. Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical.”

In addition to Hurwitz remembering the best times with Perry — whom she split from in 2021 — she noted that she also knew the late sitcom star “in a very different way” as well.

“While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I’d never known,” she continued. “No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship.”

She concluded her post with a mention of Al Anon, urging those who “love someone struggling with this disease” of addiction to reach out for help. “Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace,” she wrote. “Sincerely, Moll-o-Rama(…fication).”

Hurwitz’s words come two days after Perry’s sudden death on Saturday, October 28, when he was found dead at the age of 54 at his home in Los Angeles after an apparent drowning. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, his cause of death has been “deferred” following his initial autopsy, as the results were determined to be inconclusive pending a toxicology report. An investigation is ongoing.

Hurwitz was Perry’s last public romance prior to his passing. The duo started dating in 2018, with Perry proposing two years later. “I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time,” Perry told People in November 2020.

Later that year, the pair announced that they had called it quits. “Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best,” Perry’s rep told Us Weekly in a June 2021 statement.

Prior to his death, Perry had been open about his struggles with addiction. After covering his Malibu home into. Sober living facility for men in 2013, he opened up about wanting to be remembered for his efforts to help those who faced the same disease.

“The best thing about me is that if an alcoholic or drug addict comes up to me and says, ‘Will you help me?’ I can say yes and follow up and do it,” he said in a November 2022 episode of the “Q with Tom Power” podcast. “When I die, I don’t want Friends to be the first thing that’s mentioned. I want that to be the first thing that’s mentioned, and I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that.”