Matthew Perry’s ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz was seen for the first time since the actor’s death.

Hurwitz, 32, could be seen relaxing in a park with friends in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 29. The literary manager — who split from Perry in 2021 — looked casual in a flannel shirt, a baseball cap, sunglasses and leggings while giving her dog a walk.

The outing came one day after Perry’s sudden death on Saturday, October 28. The Friends star, 56, was found dead at his home in Los Angeles after an apparent drowning. Police rushed to the scene responding to a cardiac arrest call, per TMZ.

On Monday, October 30, his cause of death was “deferred” after an initial autopsy. The results were inconclusive due to a pending toxicology report, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. The investigation into the cause of his death is ongoing.

Related: Matthew Perry’s Ups and Downs Through the Years Matthew Perry never shied away from opening up about his struggles after rising to stardom for his role as Chandler Bing in Friends. “When [fame] happens, it’s kind of like Disneyland for a while. For me it lasted about eight months, this feeling of ‘I’ve made it, I’m thrilled, there’s no problem in the world.’ […]

Through the years, Perry has been open about his struggles with addiction. Nearly one year ago, he shared that he wanted to be remembered for his work helping other people who also struggle with the disease. (Perry converted a Malibu house to a sober living facility for men, named the Perry House.)

“The best thing about me is that if an alcoholic or drug addict comes up to me and says, ‘Will you help me?’ I can say yes and follow up and do it,” he said in a November 2022 episode of the “Q with Tom Power” podcast. “When I die, I don’t want Friends to be the first thing that’s mentioned. I want that to be the first thing that’s mentioned, and I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that.”

Hurwitz was Perry’s last public romance prior to his death. The pair started dating in 2018. Two years later, Perry got down on one knee and proposed. At the time, he gushed to People about his relationship with Hurwitz.

Related: The One Where We Remember Matthew Perry's Most Iconic Chandler Moments The late Matthew Perry’s Friends character, Chandler Bing, not only knew how to cut through any situation with a well-timed joke, but he also had a lot of heart. Perry — who died at age 54 on Saturday, October 28, after an apparent drowning at his home in Los Angeles — starred as the funny one of […]

“I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time,” he told the publication in November 2020.

Seven months later, the pair announced that they decided to call it quits. “Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best,” Perry’s rep told Us Weekly in a June 2021 statement.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths of All Time Us Weekly looks back at the stars who died before their time, including Amy Winehouse, Prince and Whitney Houston — see the most shocking celeb deaths

More than one year after their breakup, Perry opened up about his dating life on a November 2022 episode of Andy Cohen Live.

“I could not be more single,” he told Andy Cohen. Perry added that after experimenting with dating apps, he is “off [of them] forever.”