Matthew Perry Splits From Girlfriend Molly Hurwitz

Still looking for his real-life Monica. Matthew Perry has split from girlfriend Molly Hurwitz, In Touch Weekly reports.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the Friends alum, 50, and the talent manager were dating. “[Molly is] telling friends that she is not in it for fame, but she secretly loves the attention she’s been getting from their relationship,” a source said at the time. “The guys she has dated in the past have all been in the entertainment industry.”

The pair were first spotted together at a West Hollywood restaurant in December 2019.

Hurwitz gushed over Perry in a Valentine’s Day Instagram post in February. “Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer,” she wrote. “HVD to my favorite.”

The actor’s friends hoped he would marry Hurwitz. “His inner circle have wanted to see him settle down for a long time, especially Courteney Cox, and they hope him and Molly go the distance,” a source revealed in February. “Molly prefers nights in his private cinema watching films and eating home-cooked meals than going out.”

Things were getting serious between the twosome at the time. “Molly has her own apartment but has been spending more and more time at his [place],” the insider told Us.

As for the positive effects of the romance, the source noted that Hurwitz “brought him to a place where he’s positive and confident. Nobody can remember seeing him this happy. He’s got a spring in his step that wasn’t there before.”

She was also integral in Perry taking the plunge in the social media world. “She encouraged him to join Instagram after his former Friends costars signed up, and he’s planning on showing more of his life to fans after living as a recluse,” according to the insider.

The duo had “a wonderful relationship” with “so much love and respect on both sides,” a second source shared.

Us broke the news in November 2019 that the 17 Again star has “always been in love” with Cox, 55. According to an insider, “Matthew has never fully been able to get over her.”

Earlier this week, Perry posted a photo of himself and a woman sitting on his balcony amid quarantine, along with the caption: “We have a fire pit, the ocean, and we have no idea what to do.”