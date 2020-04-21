Matthew Perry Bakes Cookies in Quarantine, Jokes He’s Not Wearing Pants

Matthew Perry is really embracing the quarantine lifestyle! While stuck inside his home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Friends alum baked some tasty treats for himself and poked fun at his attire … or lack thereof.

“I made these by the way,” the 50-year-old actor captioned an Instagram snapshot that was posted on Monday, April 20. The photo features a full plate of what appear to be oatmeal raisin cookies.

“Also I’m not wearing any pants,” the 17 Again star quipped. “#gettingreadyforsomeseriousnudeeating.”

The cookie post marks Perry’s second food photo since he joined Instagram in February, following some persuading from his girlfriend, Molly Hurwitz. “She encouraged him to join Instagram after his former Friends costars signed up, and he’s planning on showing more of his life to fans after living as a recluse,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively that month.

Not only did the latest social media update earn a like from Perry’s pal and former Friends costar Jennifer Aniston, but it was also an opportunity for many of his fans to make references about the beloved sitcom, which ran on NBC from 1994-2004, in the comments.

“Let me imagine that those are Monica’s cookies,” one follower wrote, referencing Courteney Cox’s character, who played a chef married to Perry’s character on the show.

Another added: “Could I be wearing any more pants,” which is a play on an iconic catchphrase from Perry’s character, Chandler Bing.

Perry was supposed to reunite with Aniston, 51, Cox, 55 and the rest of the show’s cast — Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer — last month to shoot a reunion special for HBO Max that was slated to air in May, but filming was put on hold at the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

On April 10, Variety reported that the special, which was expected to launch with the streaming platform next month, will be filmed on the Warner Bros. Studio lot once the production shutdown ends. No updated premiere date has been given.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.