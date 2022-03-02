Matthew Rondeau has been dropped by his representation following his felony domestic arrest.

“Thank you everyone who called and harassed all my wonderful Agents everyday to the point that they had to let me go. I hope you feel really good about yourself when you ALL find out I’m NOT guilty and f–king pray that Karma doesn’t crawl right up your ass. Lol,” Rondeau, 29, wrote via his Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 1, after returning home from a weekend in Las Vegas.

The Murder Party star’s social media update came shortly after he was arrested following an altercation with girlfriend Shanna Moakler. Rondeau raised eyebrows on Thursday, February 24, when he slammed Moakler, 46, during an Instagram Live that he posted on her account.

“So, it’s over, K? Oh lord is f–king right, so record me now because this is done. I’m done. I’m never talking to this f–king specimen of a f–king human again,” he said in the lengthy video. “The truth is I found out that she was talking to other f–king people the whole entire time in our relationship.”

Rondeau accused the Celebrity Big Brother alum of infidelity and referenced her ex-husband, Travis Barker, saying, “We have a laptop that we f–king share together. My name pops up in the f–king laptop; this f–king a–hole is talking to her exes. She ain’t over f–king Travis, she ain’t over anything. … So that’s what she f–king is. She’s a f–king whore, I don’t give a f–k, you can quote me on it. It’s f–king done.”

That same day, Us Weekly confirmed that Rondeau was booked and released six hours later. At the time, the model took to social media to address his public legal issues.

“Today was one of the most heartbreaking days of my life,” Rondeau wrote on his Instagram Story on Thursday. “To my family and friends, I just want you to know I love you so so much. You know I’d never lay a hand on another woman. My mother is my angel and my best friend. She raised me right.”

He added: “I’m safe and I’m just moving forward. I’m just mentally drained and in complete disbelief. The love of my life has made me out to be the villain. This will be my last post for awhile. God bless everyone who actually knows the truth of who I am and how I am as a man.”

The former Miss USA, for her part, spoke out amid the incident. “I wanted to let everybody know that I’m OK and thank you for your love and support. I’m surrounded by my family and friends,” she said in a statement via her rep.

The altercation marked the end of the pair’s relationship. “She’s not getting back with him, that’s for sure,” an insider told Us on Friday, February 25, noting that Rondeau had been “kicked out” of Moakler’s house. “She’s completely done. She’s been with him for a few years and she was serious about their relationship. … It’s just an emotional time for her right now. Shanna is doing OK and is just recovering from yesterday’s traumatic experience.”

The Rhode Island native later obtained a weeklong emergency protective order, Us exclusively confirmed on Sunday, February 27. According to the paperwork, Rondeau must not “harass, attack, strike, threaten, [or] assault” or contact her “by any means.” The report also noted that Rondeau allegedly grabbed Moakler by her hair and swung her onto the ground during the incident. He then allegedly urinated on her and thew a chair at her, which left “visible injuries.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!