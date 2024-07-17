Matty Healy and his fiancée, Gabbriette Bechtel, may be thinking about taking the next step in their relationship.

“When I have kids, it’s going to be: dinner every night — no phones — to celebrate the smaller things and recognize people’s happiness,” Bechtel, 26, told British Vogue in an interview published on Tuesday, July 16, of her and Healy’s new Hollywood Hills home.

During the interview, Bechtel received a phone call from Healy, 35. After the couple hung up, Bechtel told the outlet, “I love being in love. When I thought that I was in love before it was just me being a person of service to somebody else.”

Bechtel and Healy sparked engagement rumors in June, with his mom, Denise Welch, later confirming the news on an episode of ITV’s Loose Women.

“I woke up this morning to the fact that they put it on Instagram,” Welch, 66, shared. “Instagram official! He’s got engaged to Gabriella Bechtel, Gabbriette she’s known as.”

Welch gushed that the 1975 frontman had Bechtel’s “black diamond” ring made custom.

“She’s from Los Angeles, she’s absolutely gorgeous. She does have a [pet] rat,” she said, adding that she “couldn’t be more thrilled” for the couple. “Anyway, we couldn’t be happier. She is everything that I would want in a daughter-in-law, and so I’m thrilled.”

Since sharing their engagement, Bechtel noted that she’s not fazed by the comparisons of Healy to a rodent.

“I love hot rodent boyfriends. Besos to all of you out there,” Bechtel told Dazed in June, while blowing a kiss toward the camera. “My fiancé, shout-out Matty. The number one hot rodent. I think.”

Healy and Bechtel made their relationship public in September 2023 when they were spotted kissing in New York City. Their outing came months after Healy was linked to Taylor Swift following her split from boyfriend of six years Joe Alwyn. (Swift, 34, has been dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce since summer 2023.)

While their relationship was short-lived, Swift hinted at the time she spent with Healy on her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which dropped in April.

One month later, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Healy was “uncomfortable with the renewed attention on his relationship” with Swift “especially because he’s [with someone] new.”

The insider noted that Healy “still thinks very highly” of Swift and “couldn’t be happier” with how her 11th studio album turned out.