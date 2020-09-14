Purr-fect partners! Mayim Bialik has been spending a little extra time with her pets amid the coronavirus pandemic — and is still making their health a major priority.

“I’ve been home with my three cats and they’re living their best life,” the former Big Bang Theory star, 44, told Us Weekly exclusively while discussing her work with Royal Canin for Take Your Cat to the Vet Day. “I feel like I’ve gotten to know them in ways that I didn’t before even though I’ve had them for so many years.”

While the official Take Your Cat to the Vet Day took place on August 22, Bialik reminded pet lovers that any day “is a great day to take your cat to the vet.” Even with the uncertainties brought by the COVID-19 crisis, the Blossom alum has worked hard to advocate for improving awareness around animal wellness.

“About half of cats don’t go to the vet,” she explained. “I think for those of us who’ve ever had an odd cat or a finicky cat, we know exactly why it can be difficult. It can be stressful. … It’s great to just get them in the habit of going for preventative care visits.”

Bialik has made her love for her furry friends known for years and has used them as a source of comfort during some of her biggest ups and downs. The neuroscientist firmly believes that cat owners should take their pets’ health just as seriously as they do their own.

“That’s literally why I partnered with Royal Canin as a cat lover and as someone who wants to promote not only our mental health, but also the health of our babies, you know, our fur babies,” Bialik told Us. “There’s a lot of opportunities to learn more about your cat, get help if you need it and figure out ways to get your cat to the vet.”

Though her own quarantine experience has been a “challenge” as she continues to coparent sons Miles, 14, and Frederick, 11, with ex-husband Michael Stone, Bialik’s cats have been thriving on the extra attention.

“I think we’ve gone through more treats in the last couple months than in the last couple years,” she joked. “I’m sure people feel this way about their kids too … when you see your cats all day, you learn all sorts of interesting things. I was like, ‘I never knew that they’re literally sleeping all day.'”

To learn more about best practices for vet visits during quarantine and the Take Your Cat to the Vet campaign, visit Royal Canin’s website.

