Megan Fox Celebrates Her Bisexuality During Pride Month

Letting her bi flag fly! Megan Fox took to social media to proudly celebrate her bisexuality.

“Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades,” Fox, 35, captioned a photo of herself with rainbow-themed nails via Instagram on Sunday, June 28.

The Jennifer’s Body actress confirmed that she identified with the bisexual label in May 2009.

“I think people are born bisexual and they make subconscious choices based on the pressures of society,” she shared during an interview with Esquire at the time. “I have no question in my mind about being bisexual.”

Fox clarified at the time that she felt confident referring to herself as bi and even hinted at a celebrity crush.

“I’m not a lesbian. I just think that all humans are born with the ability to be attracted to both sexes. I mean, I could see myself in a relationship with a girl. Olivia Wilde is so sexy,” she added.

Fox married Brian Austin Green in 2010 and they share sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4. The duo later called it quits after nearly 10 years together. In June 2020, Us Weekly confirmed that Fox was linked to Machine Gun Kelly and that the pair “have a strong connection” after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Since then, the couple have continued to show off their romance on social media.

“He thinks she is a total bombshell in every way and basically worships the ground she walks on,” a source revealed to Us in February.

Although the twosome are getting more serious, the New Girl alum is not looking to take things to the next level.

“Megan isn’t in any rush to get married again right now,” an insider noted at the time, adding that the “My Ex’s Best Friend” singer, 31, would “marry her in a heartbeat.”

Fox has been “enjoying the pace that their relationship is going in,” and still found a way to show her commitment to the musician when she gave him a vial of her blood.

“I wear your blood around my neck 🔪🩸,” the Texas native captioned a photo of the couple via Instagram in February.

The rapper later clarified the meaning behind the unique gift from his girlfriend.

“Well, she was actually going out of town to film a movie. This was really new in our relationship,” he explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May. “I didn’t have a passport either. So, she was going out to Bulgaria so I was kind of freaking out, like, ‘You’re gonna leave and I can’t even come see you.'”

He added: “Some people give, like, a handkerchief to their partner or whatever. She gave me her DNA.”