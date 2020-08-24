Finding a new path. Megan Fox has made some major life changes while in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic — and is hopeful that they’re the right ones.

“My life changed so much during the quarantine. It’s crazy,” the Transformers star, 34, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview posted on Monday, August 24. “I’m not somebody who’s ever done well with authority or being restricted by authority, so this has been really challenging for me. It’s taught me a lot of patience, honestly, and I had to surrender. This is something I can’t fight. I had to surrender to it and trust that the universe is carrying me.”

Among her biggest changes is her divorce from Brian Austin Green and subsequent romance with Machine Gun Kelly. Fox and the BH90210 alum, 47, tied the knot in 2010 and share three sons, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4. Green revealed in May that the pair made the decision to separate in late 2019.

“I will always love her,” he said during an episode of his “… With Brian Austin Green” podcast. “And I know she will always love me, and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

The Desperate Housewives alum confirmed his split from Fox shortly after she was spotted hanging out in California with Kelly, 30, whom she met while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass. In June, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the Jennifer’s Body actress and the rapper (real name Colson Baker) were getting “more serious and are officially dating and referring to one another as boyfriend and girlfriend.” The costar couple made their relationship Instagram official one month later.

“The second that I was in a room with [Kelly] … I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” Fox revealed while giving her first joint interview with her new beau on the “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast in July. “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately because I felt it right away.”

While the New Girl alum’s relationship with the “Bloody Valentine” artist is in the early stages, Fox is up for the challenge.

“When I stopped being afraid and I started embracing life and being excited about life, then my life became more exciting,” she told ET.

Kelly, for his part, is fully committed. “I’m locked in already right now,” he said of his relationship in an episode of Thirst Tweets for BuzzFeed Celeb earlier this month. “No dates for me. Probably ever.”