Meghan King Addresses Feeling Inadequate Due to Insidious Social Media

Reconsidering her online presence? Meghan King candidly addressed her complicated relationship with social media — and hinted at taking a potential step back.

“I’ve been in a funk lately. It’s a weird funk, I’m not depressed or worried or anything, I’m in a healthy romantic relationship, I’m loving being a mom more than ever, and things with work seem to be falling into place,” the reality star, 38, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, November 29.

In the lengthy post, King noted how her kids affected her perception of the online platforms. “My funk has to do with my shifting role in the game of life, I’m so public all the time but lately I’ve been wondering if this is the route I want for my children?” the TV personality, who shares daughter Aspen, 5, and twins Hart and Hayes, 4, with ex-husband Jim Edmonds shared. “Social media can be so insidious and I find myself feeling inadequate when I look at it too long.”

The former Bravo personality continued: “My mom recently asked, ‘Megh, would you like a keepsake box for your kids for Christmas?’ To which I responded something to the effect of ‘Damnit I don’t have keepsakes like good Moms bc I’m so distracted trying to run everything alone!’ (Sorry mom) but woah, seriously, when did I become so salty and self-righteous when it comes to keeping up with the Joneses?”

According to King, her connection to social media is something she is still working through, adding, “I feel defensive even when it’s unnecessary and I knew I needed to look within. That’s it. I don’t have answers yet, the funk continues.”

Earlier this year, the Missouri native revealed that she no longer wanted to share details of her personal life with the public.

“I’m done putting relationships on social media. I don’t want to be defined by them,” King said during an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show in September. “You Google my name and you see all these relationships, I’m done with that. I think, most of the time when I date, my life intimidates people.”

King has previously shared details about her dating life after appearing on the Real Housewives of Orange County. During her time on the show, viewers got a glimpse at King’s dynamic with then-husband Edmonds, 52. The couple, who exchanged vows in 2014, called it quits after five years of marriage in 2019. Their divorce was finalized in May 2021.

The podcast host moved on with President Joe Biden‘s nephew Cuffe Owens and the pair tied the knot after three weeks of dating. Following their October 2021 nuptials in Pennsylvania, Owens, 43, and King called it quits later that year and their marriage was ultimately annulled.

King was briefly linked to The Bachelor’s Mike Johnson earlier this year. After their romance fizzled out, King admitted that she reconnected with someone from her past, and she has yet to reveal their identity.

“It couldn’t have been better. It was such a connection. It was everything I imagined in my brain,” she shared during an episode of her “Intimate Knowledge” podcast in October. “I feel like I’m in a rom-com.”