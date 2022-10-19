A real-life romantic comedy! Meghan King seemingly has a new man in her life after a surprise trip to Denver led her to reconnecting with an old friend.

King, 38, revealed on the Tuesday, October 18, episode of her “Intimate Knowledge” podcast that her weekend went awry after flying to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to meet up with a man named Mike whom she matched with on the dating app Raya.

Following a bad date, however, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star ended up in Denver, Colorado, to spend time with her loved ones — and sparks flew when she met up with her longtime pal Kenny.

“Kenny comes over, runs into my arms, and we’re making out. It’s so sweet, it’s like long-lost lovers,” she gushed. “It couldn’t have been better. It was such a connection. It was everything I imagined in my brain.”

The Missouri native revealed that the twosome “spent the night together” watching TV, which ended with her having “the most incredible sex” — something that left King both “mindblown” and panicked.

“Right before I got on my plane to come back [home] I called him. I said, ‘I don’t understand. Why is the sex so good? Is it lust? Is this a lustful thing? Because I am not in the for lust, I’m in this for the real deal,’” she explained.

After sharing that the duo talked “long term” — he asked her to “move to Denver” so he could “take care” of her — the Resale Royalty alum gushed about how the mystery man “knows my crazy” and the pair share a “real history” together.

“I feel like I’m in a rom-com,” the TV personality said of her whirlwind romance before calling her new beau a “real man.”

King made headlines recently when she and Bachelorette alum Mike Johnson were set up for a blind date at the iHeartRadio Music Awards last month. The two ended up hitting it off and were even seen getting cozy at a Las Vegas strip club.

Following their PDA-packed weekend, King exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about how she wasn’t ruling out a potential relationship.

“I don’t know if he is looking for that. I mean, he was on The Bachelor and that’s the whole premise of the show,” she told Us in September. “So I would assume he is, but I can’t put words in his mouth. He’s definitely on a path to finding love. As am I. It doesn’t seem like he’s playing around so I respect that immensely.”

Earlier this month, however, King revealed on an episode of “Intimate Knowledge” that the Making the Love You Want author, 34, who asked her “to be his girlfriend” in Vegas, reached out to say he saw the duo as “strictly friends.”

During the podcast, the Newport Beach resident admitted that there were no hard feelings between her and Johnson, saying, “I felt bad, like I was using him. Because I was. And he was fine and everyone is fine. So, I need to get over it.”

Prior to her fling with the Bachelor Nation alum, King tied the knot with Cuffe Owens in October 2021 but the two called it quits in July. The reality star was also married to Jim Edmonds from 2014 to 2018. (The former couple share daughter Aspen, 5, and twins Hayes and Hart, 4.)