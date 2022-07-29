Keeping her private life private. Meghan King has decided to stop sharing her relationships with her social media followers after her whirlwind marriage to Cuffe Owens was annulled.

“I told myself I’m done putting people in the public eye, putting people on my Instagram,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 37, confessed during an appearance on the Thursday, July 28, episode of thee “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast. “I’m done with that.” King added that she “deleted posts” of Owens, 43, from her account because she found the reminders of their short-lived marriage “embarrassing.”

“I’m allowed to say whatever I want to say [about our relationship] whenever I want to say it, but I try to keep it classy and respectful,” she added.

King — who shares daughter Aspen, 5, and twins Hayes and Hart, 4, with ex-husband Jim Edmonds — married President Joe Biden‘s nephew in October 2021 just three weeks after they first met on a dating app. “Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together,” the former reality TV personality told Brides at the time. “We didn’t leave each other’s side for weeks. … We both knew exactly what we were going to do, where we were going to do it, and how we were going to do it. It’s a beautiful thing to see eye-to-eye with each other as we do.”

Two months later, however, King confirmed via her Instagram Story that she and Owens had called it quits. “I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating,” she wrote at the time. “This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams.”

Earlier this month, the Missouri native confirmed that their marriage had officially been annulled. “I was very confused by the whole [relationship], but I’m just glad that it was short and sweet, and it’s done and it’s annulled. The end. I put it behind me,” King revealed during an appearance on the July 13 episode of Caroline Stanbury‘s “Divorced Not Dead” podcast. “We rushed into it — I didn’t even want to get married again — but it was important to him. Like I said earlier, I’m a lover and I want everybody to be happy.”

She continued: “I learned some big lessons from that mistake — I’m sure he did as well.”

Us Weekly recently confirmed that King has moved on with Trusted Provider Network CEO Trevor Calhoun following her annulment. “They’ve been going strong for three months,” a source exclusively revealed to Us earlier this month. “She’s been doing everything she can to keep the relationship private.”

Despite her new romance, the former “Intimate Knowledge” podcast host is prioritizing her family over her private life. “I enjoy dating. It’s not kind of the top of my list like it used to be,” she told Stanbury. “It’ll happen when it’s supposed to happen so I’m just trying to take this time to sit in the moment. Mainly with my kids and of course my friends too. My friends have been amazing through all of this.”

