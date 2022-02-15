A positive outlook. Following her split from Cuffe Owens, Meghan King got candid about how she chose to ring in Valentine’s Day on her own.

“Forget the stress and intrusive thoughts and give yourself some extra Valentine’s Day love ♥️,” King, 37, captioned an Instagram video on Monday, February 14. In the reel, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum rubbed her head while a computer-generated voiceover shared various invasive questions, ranging from taking care of pets to criticizing her body.

King also later posted the gifts that she prepared for her children, writing, “What will they fight over most?” The former reality star shares daughter Aspen, 5, and twin sons Hayes and Hart, 3, with ex-husband Jim Edmonds, from whom she split in October 2019.

The Missouri native’s encouraging advice about celebrating the day of love comes after she confirmed the end of her whirlwind romance with Owens, 42, in December 2021.

The pair originally tied the knot in October 2021 after three weeks of dating. At the time, King gushed about how close she was with Owens since they first started speaking on a dating app.

“We didn’t leave each other’s side for weeks,” the Bravo personality told Brides Magazine at the time, adding that “Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis” shortly after they first formed a connection.

King announced her breakup from Owens two months after they tied the knot.

“I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams.”

King noted that she would appreciate “grace and gentle kindness” as she worked through the “labyrinth of grief” that came from the split.

Earlier this month, the “Intimate Knowledge” podcast host opened up about how she was feeling since the major life change.

“I’m doing great. I’ve been through a lot recently, but it all just feels like a quick memory,” King exclusively told Us Weekly on February 1. “I’m in a really happy place. I think I’ve been through enough trauma that once I do experience something bad, I have a pattern of not dwelling on it.”

Even though King noted that she was “doing really well,” she revealed that she had no plans to walk down the aisle again, adding, “No. Nope, done.”

