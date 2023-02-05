Sparking speculation. Meghan King found herself fielding questions about her relationship status after sharing several photos with ex-boyfriend Will Roos.

“‘Some of my favorite people in the world’ photo dump. Enjoy 😉,” the former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 38, captioned several snaps via Instagram on Saturday, February 4.

Among the pics were three shots of Roos, who King dated in early 2021, and a picture of King that was take from her ex’s Instagram Story. Fans quickly started speculating that the two might be dating again.

“Are you and will back together?!?! You guys make such a cute couple!!” one person wrote in the comments section.

King simply responded, “We are besties :).”

In her Instagram Story, the Gaia Haven Wellness founder said they are “eating our way through Austin,” tagging Texas eateries Ranch 616 and Goldie’s.

The St. Louis native first went public with Roos in January 2021 amid her split from Jim Edmonds. (King separated from the former MLB player — with whom she shares daughter Aspen, 6, and twins Hayes and Hart, 4 — in October 2019 and their divorce was finalized in April 2021).

At the time, King called Roos her “friend-turned-boyfriend,” noting that “things happen in a funny way.”

She gushed over her then-flame, joking via her Instagram Story: “For now, we’re just friends. And by ‘friends’ I mean super close besties who also kiss and hug. Ok, so I don’t mean ‘friends’ at all.”

The duo called it quits after a few months. Later that year, King started dating Cuffe Owens. She and President Joe Biden‘s nephew tied the knot in October 2021 after three weeks of dating but called it quits the following December after two months of marriage.

“I’ve been through a lot recently, but it all just feels like a quick memory,” King exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2022. “I’m in a really happy place. I think I’ve been through enough trauma that once I do experience something bad, I have a pattern of not dwelling on it.”

Later that year, the mother of three determined she wanted some privacy after her and Owens’ marriage was annulled. “I told myself I’m done putting people in the public eye, putting people on my Instagram,” she confessed that month during an appearance on the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast. “I’m done with that.”

In October 2022, King was open about a romance with a different long-time pal. “Kenny comes over, runs into my arms, and we’re making out. It’s so sweet, it’s like long-lost lovers,” she gushed on an episode of her “Intimate Knowledge” podcast. “It couldn’t have been better. It was such a connection. It was everything I imagined in my brain.” Unfortunately, the fling ended in December.