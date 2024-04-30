Sophie Grégoire Trudeau appeared to be a member of Meghan Markle’s inner circle — until she gave a cagey response about their friendship in an April 2024 interview.

In addition to their career accomplishments, all eyes have been on Markle and Grégoire Trudeau for their respective relationships with Prince Harry and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who wed in 2018, share kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, while Trudeau and his estranged wife welcomed kids Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien before ending their 18-year marriage in 2023.

Having likely met Grégoire Trudeau through their shared lives in the public eye, Markle gushed about their bond during a November 2022 episode of her “Archetypes” podcast, revealing they once enjoyed a fun pool outing with their children.

Grégoire Trudeau, however, did not speak of Markle with the same enthusiasm in an April 2024 interview with The Sunday Times. “I know her,” she simply responded when asked about their friendship, adding that they had not spent much time together.

Grégoire Trudeau’s comment made headlines, leaving many fans wondering what may have caused a rift between the two women.

Keep scrolling for a timeline of Markle and Gregoire Trudeau’s friendship ups and downs:

How They Connected

Markle revealed during a November 2022 episode of her “Archetypes” podcast that she and Grégoire Trudeau met seven years prior while she was living in Toronto. Markle began dating Harry in 2016, subsequently forming a friendship with Grégoire Trudeau’s estranged husband.

The women also shared a mutual friend through Jessica Mulroney, who previously worked as a stylist for both women.

Markle and Mulroney became close friends working on the TV show Suits. Jessica and her husband Ben Mulroney’s twin sons even served as page boys at Markle and Harry’s royal nuptials. Things between the two reportedly came to a head after Jessica was accused of problematic behavior by influencer Sasha Exeter in June 2020.

Jessica seemingly referenced her and Markle’s friendship in her apology, stating, “I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre. It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that. I promise to continue to learn and listen on how I can use my privilege to elevate and support black voices.”

A source told Us Weekly in June 2020 that Markle thought it was “hugely offensive” that Jessica used their relationship in her response, adding, “Meghan considers the relationship to be done.”

Despite Markle sending Jessica flowers for her birthday the following year, Jessica appeared to confirm their friendship had come to an end in a June 2021 Instagram Story post. “Life changes. You lose love. You lose friends. You lose pieces of yourself that you never imagined would be gone,” she wrote at the time. “And then, without even realizing it, those pieces come back. New love enters. Better friends come along. And a stronger, wiser you, is staring back in the mirror.”

It is unknown if Markle and Jessica’s falling out has played a role in her relationship with Grégoire Trudeau.

Birthday Initiative

Markle celebrated her 40th birthday in August 2021 by launching her 40×40 initiative. “The Duchess asked 40 activists, athletes, artists and world leaders to participate by contributing 40 minutes of mentorship to women reentering the workforce,” Markle’s rep explained to Us at the time. Grégoire Trudeau was among the celebrity participants, along with Adele, Gloria Steinem and Stella McCartney.

The ‘Archetypes’ Podcast Interview

Markle shared insight into her and Grégoire Trudeau’s friendly connection during a November 2022 episode of her “Archetypes” podcast, comparing the two of them to being “giddy like absolute school girls” while hanging out at a pool with their kids.

“Sophie has become a dear friend and someone who I think so emblematic of strength that comes from embracing your humanity even in the face of all these family and home and public pressures,” Markle gushed during the episode.

She continued: “[Sophie is] the type of person who cares really deeply about her friends. She used to send me these little meditations during my pregnancy and voice notes, just these moments of encouragement. And I’ve gone to her over the years for advice. She knows what it feels like to be a mom and partner, and specifically, a mom and a partner in the public eye.”

Sophie’s Comment

After telling The Sunday Times that she and Markle were not as close as some may have thought, she pivoted her statement to offer well-wishes to Princess Kate Middleton following news of her March 2024 cancer diagnosis. “My heart just sunk when I saw that was happening,” she told the outlet. (Markle and Harry have famously experienced several ups and downs with Kate and Prince William over the years.)

Markle’s Jam Recipients

Following Grégoire Trudeau’s surprising comments about her and Markle’s status, fans speculated that s he was not among a handful of celebrities who were gifted Markle’s American Riviera Orchard jam. Confirmed famous names sent a jar of the delicious condiment include Garcelle Beauvais, Kris Jenner, Chrissy Teigen, Tracee Ellis Ross, Mindy Kaling and Abigail Spencer.