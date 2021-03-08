Meghan Markle has no interest in heading to her local Barnes & Noble to pick up a copy of her half-sister Samantha Markle’s book, The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister.

“I think it would be very hard to ‘tell all’ when you don’t know me,” the Duchess of Sussex, 39, said in a bonus clip from her and Prince Harry’s interview that aired on CBS This Morning on Monday, March 8.

Meghan explained that she did not “feel comfortable talking about people that I really don’t know” before describing her estrangement from Samantha, 56, with whom she shares the same father, Thomas Markle.

“This is a very different situation than my dad, right? When you talk about betrayal, betrayal comes from someone that you have a relationship with, right? I don’t feel comfortable talking about people that I really don’t know,” the Suits alum said. “I grew up as an only child, which everyone who grew up around me knows, and I wished I had siblings. I would have loved to have had siblings. That’s why I’m so excited to be pregnant [again] so that [my son] Archie has someone.”

Meghan told viewers that she has not seen Samantha in “at least 18, 19 years” and “before that 10 years.” She also noted that the author “changed her last name back to Markle in her early 50s … only when I started dating Harry,” adding, “So, I think that says enough.”

Samantha announced that she was writing a book after the former actress and Harry, 36, got engaged in 2017. She published the first half in January (a second part is on the way), and it included allegations about Meghan’s “demanding” attitude, the duchess’ first marriage to movie producer Trevor Engelson and text messages between Thomas, 76, and Harry.

Leading up to the release, Samantha told Us that The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister “has never been designed to attack my sister.” She explained, “I’ve been very forthcoming that I was never writing a hardbound tabloid. I said that two years ago, but nobody wanted to believe it.”

Thomas, for his part, told Us in January that he was “very pleased that [Samantha has] accomplished this book.”

Meghan’s drama with her dad and half-sister played out in the press after Samantha convinced Thomas to stage paparazzi photos of himself before the royal wedding. Neither of them attended the May 2018 ceremony at Windsor Castle in the U.K.

Meghan said in Monday’s unaired clip that her father “wasn’t able” to tell her the truth about the photo scandal and later praised her mother, Doria Ragland, for remaining “in silent dignity for four years.”