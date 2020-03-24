Meghan Markle Had the Best Nickname While Working on ‘Suits’

The royals may have adorable nicknames for each other — but none are like the one Meghan Markle was given before she joined the famous family.

In Vice Versa: Meghan Markle Escaping the Crown, viewers get a closer look at Markle, 38, and her life before and after becoming a royal. According to the DailyMail, royal expert Omid Scobie opens up about Markle’s time working on Suits during the ITV documentary.

The former actress used to go by the nickname “Meghan Gets S–t Done,” according to Scobie.

Executive director Brian Harris explained the nickname was given to the former blogger because of her charity work. Harris revealed that one Thanksgiving, Markle took “turkey and the fixings for over 100 people” from the Suits set and, along with her cast, brought it to a charity.

Markle starred as Rachel Zane on the USA drama from 2010 until 2018, a month before her wedding to Prince Harry.

On the season 7 finale, Rachel and husband Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) moved from to Seattle, as both actors exited the show. However, Mike returned in the show’s final season and while Rachel did not, the character gave a cheeky update about his wife.

When asked how Rachel was doing, Mike responded, “If I told you how good, you probably wouldn’t believe me.”

The Suits cast has remained close friends with Markle and many attended the royal wedding in May 2018.

“From the second we left our castle-esque hotel to the ride up to and through Windsor, to the walk to the Chapel and then afterwards to the reception, it was one once in a lifetime experience after another,” the show’s creator Aaron Korsh wrote after the nuptials. “Seeing every member of the wedding walk the aisle, Harry looking earnest and somehow vulnerable, Meghan looking strong and proud and regal and beautiful … it started things off amazingly. From there, being in the chapel to experience such a seemingly world-changing event was incredible to have the mix of cultures on so many levels and to have two such capable ambassadors showing the world how it should be was moving beyond words.”

He called the day a “dream,” and ended the letter with a beautiful sign off: “I can only sum it up by saying it felt like the world was becoming a better place today. But one thing is for sure, my world will forever be richer for having those memories stored away in my consciousness.”