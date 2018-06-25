Duchess Meghan is making history! She has been nominated for Choice Style Icon at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards, making her the first member of a royal family to be nominated for the coveted surfboard.

Meghan, 36, is nominated against Blake Lively, Chadwick Boseman, Harry Styles, Migos and Zendaya for the style award, according to FOX’s website. Fans can vote for her— or any of the other nominees — up to 10 times a day per category.

The newly minted duchess’ fashion made headlines leading up to her May 19 wedding to Prince Harry. The former Suits star stunned in a Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy long-sleeve wedding dress as she exchanged vows in front of 600 guests at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England. She later changed into a Stella McCartney halter dress for her evening wedding reception at Frogmore House.

More recently, Meghan stepped out in another white dress at day one of the Royal Ascot in Ascot, England, on June 19. She looked gorgeous in a white Givenchy dress and a black belt. The duchess topped off her outfit with a white Philip Treacy hat and black Sarah Flint pumps.

The 2018 Teen Choice Awards will be held at The Forum in Inglewood, California, in August. While it’s unlikely Los Angeles-born Meghan will make the trip back to America for the ceremony, a source told Us earlier this month that former actress is “really enjoying her new life” in the U.K.

“She’s so happy,” the source told Us. “It’s been very busy the last couple of months and she’s booked up for the rest of the summer, but she’s happy to finally be back in a routine and have the wedding be over. There are no travel plans booked as of now, besides work trips.”

The Teen Choice Awards air on FOX on Sunday, August 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

