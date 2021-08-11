Working through it. Meghan Markle and Duchess Kate’s relationship is continually improving after a rocky year, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often,” the insider says. “Meghan and Kate’s relationship was never that close. And now they’re closer than ever and working on their relationship for the sake of the family.”

The Bench author, 40, and the Duchess of Cambridge, 39, have had a complicated relationship over the past year after Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, gave an explosive CBS interview in March.

During the tell-all, Meghan claimed that her sister-in-law had made her cry ahead of her May 2018 wedding to Harry, 36. Initial reports suggested that it was the other way around, with the former Suits actress reportedly leaving Kate in tears after an argument.

“The narrative with Kate, it didn’t happen,” Meghan said during her and Harry’s sit-down earlier this year. “A few days before the wedding she was upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry. It really hurt my feelings.”

The Duchess of Sussex noted that Kate, who shares Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, with Prince William, sorted it out with her after the misunderstanding.

“It was a really hard week of the wedding. And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized. And she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing,” Meghan said.

After the interview aired, a source told Us that the women hadn’t spoken in a year. The tension between them was in part due to Harry’s ongoing rift with his brother, William, 39.

“There is real animosity that the brothers have toward one another, and that has spilled over to Meghan and Kate’s relationship, making it very hard for them to be friends or even friendly,” the insider said in March.

Four months later, a source told Us that the sisters-in-law had made amends and put the bridesmaid dress incident behind them. “It’s wasted energy,” the insider said in July. “They’ve called a truce.”

The arrival of Meghan and Harry’s second child, daughter Lilibet, in early June has also helped bring the family closer together, according to the source. The couple also share son Archie, 2.

“They’re in a better place and have exchanged texts since the birth of Lilibet,” the insider told Us at the time. “They’ve bonded over both having daughters and can’t wait for all the cousins to meet.”

A second source added, “Kate has been reaching out to Meghan a lot more since [Lili] was born, she’s sending [notes and] gifts and trying to build up a relationship.”

For more on the relationship between the duchesses, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.