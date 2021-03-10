Family on their mind. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did not intend to paint the British royal family in a negative light with their CBS tell-all interview on Sunday, March 7.

“It’s definitely interesting and telling that both Harry and Meghan had limits on what they would share during the interview. They revealed so much and yet, they kept the details of who made the racist comments private,” body language expert Nicole Moore told Us Weekly exclusively after the explosive special aired. “What this reveals is that at the end of the day, their mission with this interview was not to tear the royal family down but to simply set the record straight about their union, their decision to exit some of their royal duties and Meghan. At the end of the day, this interview showed that despite it all, Harry and Meghan are still loyal to their royal family.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex presented a united front as they addressed the negative experiences that led to them announcing their decision to step down from their roles early last year.

“When Harry came out to join the interview, Meghan reached for his hand and they both squeezed on tightly,” Moore shared. “Throughout the interview, the couple repeatedly reached for each other’s hands. Often when Harry was talking, Meghan was looking over at him adoringly. Yes, it was a formal interview, so they two couldn’t be all over each other, but their body language indicated a desire to be close no matter what.”

The celebrity love and relationship coach additionally explained how the tell-all interview proved how the couple’s love is “lasting and enduring above all odds.” Moore added, “Meghan and Harry have [a] real, deep, true love. They are united in common goals, they are there for each other in the darkest of moments and they have each other’s back no matter what. Both have endured and lost so much to be together and the thing is, their love is not a farce. They aren’t faking how much they love each other for the cameras at all. It’s real love, the kind where you will do absolutely anything and everything just to be with your partner.”

The Suits alum, 39, and British Army vet, 36, opened up about the alleged factors that contributed to their exit. They detailed Markle’s mental health struggles, the “concerns” about the potential darkness of Archie’s skin color before his birth and how they were worried about “history repeating itself,” referring to the death of Harry’s mother Princess Diana.

“I think he saved all of us, right? He ultimately called it and was like, ‘We’ve got to find a way for us, for Archie,’” the former Tig blogger said on Sunday about her husband. “And you made a decision that saved — certainly saved my life and saved all of us. But, you know, you need to want to be saved.”

In response to the allegations, Buckingham Palace issued a statement that addresses how “the issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning” and declared that they “will be addressed by the family privately.”

Before the interview aired on CBS, the palace announced on February 19 that Markle and Harry would be permanently leaving their senior positions within the royal family.

“Following conversations with the duke, the queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the royal family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service,” the statement read. “The honorary military appointments and royal patronages held by the duke and duchess will therefore be returned to her majesty, before being redistributed among working members of the royal family. While all are saddened by their decision, the duke and duchess remain much loved members of the family.”