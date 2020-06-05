Sharing the love! Meghan Markle shared a note of gratitude for the hardworking volunteers and staff of her animal welfare patronage, Mayhew, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“As I write, the COVID-19 crisis is gripping every country in the world and destabilizing the lives of countless families across the U.K.,” the former duchess, 38, wrote in the foreword of the organization’s 2019 annual review. “I am proud of how Mayhew have responded by finding new ways to support animals and people in these uncertain times. What I am even prouder of is that Mayhew’s mission was made for moments like these. It’s not just about cats and dogs; it’s about all of us, about our ability to come together as a community.”

The retired actress has been a fierce supporter of the London-based charity since becoming a royal patron before taking a step back from the royal family earlier this year. Newsweek reported in May that Markle had been privately helping to send funds to the charity as it struggles to remain afloat during the global health crisis.

“In the wake of COVID, we are reminded that our need to take care of one another is a vital part of the human spirit,” she continued in her foreword. “Mayhew’s work providing animal and veterinary services to the pets of the homeless community and other at risk groups not only keeps the animals safe; it also makes people resilient.”

The former Suits star went on to applaud the foundation’s various programs, including TheraPaws, which brings dogs to patients at mental health centers and hospices, and Pet Refuge, a temporary fostering program.

“I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the volunteers, staff and students at Mayhew,” she concluded. “As an expression of my own commitment, I renewed my sponsorship of a dog kennel in the name of our son, Archie, to create an interim home for a pet in need. I hope you will show them your support in whatever ways you can. When you do, you will be contributing not just to animal welfare but to the shared welfare of us all.”

Markle shares 12-month-old Archie with Prince Harry, whom she married in May 2018. Since announcing their royal exit in January, the family of three briefly settled down in Canada before heading to California in March. As the couple continues to adjust to their new Los Angeles home, they’ve seen their little one hit some major milestones.

“He’s saying a few words, like ‘Dada,’ ‘Mama,’ ‘book,’ and ‘dog,'” a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly. “He loves playing hide-and-seek and using building blocks.”