Time to celebrate! Duchess Meghan’s friend Jessica Mulroney landed in Australia not long after the royal parents-to-be kicked off their first international tour together.

“24 hours later we made it to beautiful [Australian flag emoji],” Jessica captioned a selfie of herself and her husband, Ben Mulroney, on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 16. She then joked, “Only 300 or so emails to catch up on.”

Ben previously revealed on his Instagram Story on Sunday, October 14, that he and and his wife are set to attend the 2018 Invictus Games, which are hosted by Prince Harry and kick off on Saturday, October 20.

The day before, Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, arrived down under just hours before Kensington Palace revealed the duchess is pregnant with their first child. A source told Us Weekly that the former Suits actress is nearly 15 weeks pregnant.

The source also revealed that Meghan told Jessica, 38, her happy news “when she visited her in Toronto at the end of August.”

The Duchess of Sussex and the Canadian stylist have been close for years. Jessica and Ben’s 4-year-old daughter, Ivy, and 8-year-old twin boys, Brian and John, served as a bridesmaid and page boys, respectively, in Meghan and Harry’s May nuptials. Us also revealed in January that Jessica accompanied Meghan to her first dress fitting before her big day.

Meghan and Harry stepped out in Sydney on Tuesday at the Admiralty House with Australia’s Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife, Lady Lynne Cosgrove, and at the Taronga Zoo, which named two koalas after the duo ahead of their wedding.

The duchess told dignitaries at the Admiralty House that she and Harry “are very excited” to become parents. A source also told Us that the prince is “elated” about the news.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!