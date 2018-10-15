Basking in the royal baby news! Duchess Meghan told her best friend, Jessica Mulroney, that she is expecting her first child with Prince Harry long before the rest of the world found out.

The Duchess of Sussex, 37, told the Canadian stylist, 38, the happy news “when she visited her in Toronto at the end of August,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Jessica and her husband, Ben Mulroney, who is the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, will continue to share in the royal couple’s joy as they “are flying to Sydney and will be with Harry and Meghan on some stops” of their tour through Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand.

The fashionista and the Suits alum have been close for many years. They’ve gone on many vacations together, and Meghan and Harry reportedly stayed at the Mulroney residence after news of their relationship made headlines in 2016.

Us exclusively revealed in January that Jessica accompanied Meghan to her first dress fitting for her May nuptials to Harry, 34. The CityLine personality’s children, 4-year-old Ivy and 8-year-old twins Brian and John, were honored as members of Meghan’s wedding party.

During her recent trip to Toronto, Meghan also visited her facialist, Lorna Zimmerman. “For years, Meghan has seen Lorinda for her signature microdermabrasion treatment and a cold laser therapy treatment, which is not recommended for pregnant women,” an insider tells Us. “It was the first time Meghan skipped the low-level laser therapy treatment.”

The source adds: “Meghan did not drink any alcohol when she was visiting friends in Toronto in August.”

Kensington Palace announced on Monday, October 15, that Meghan and Harry are “expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.” A source exclusively told Us Weekly that the former lifestyle blogger “is due on or around May 2.”

With reporting by Jennifer Peros

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!