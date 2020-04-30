Baby on the way! Meghan Markle’s ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, is going to be a father, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

Engelson, 43, and his wife, Tracey Kurland, are expecting their first child together, a baby girl, a source tells Us.

According to the insider, the Los Angeles-based couple, who will both be first-time parents, are set to welcome their daughter sometime in September.

Us confirmed in May 2019, that the producer and Kurland, 32, tied the knot on May 11 at Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California. Their nuptials came less than a week after Meghan, 38, gave birth to her first child, Archie, on May 6, with husband Prince Harry.

At the time of Archie’s birth, a source told Us that Engelson “doesn’t really think about Meghan, as he’s in a very happy relationship.”

The insider added: “He will not be reaching out to congratulate them, as Meghan and Trevor no longer speak.”

The Suits alum married the New York native in September 2011 in a ceremony in Jamaica after seven years of dating. They called it quits less than two years later, quietly splitting in August 2013, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for divorce.

Following their split, the exes’ love lives have had similar timelines. Meghan announced her engagement to Harry, 35, in November 2017 and walked down the aisle in May 2018 in a televised ceremony at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England.

Less than a month after the former actress wed the former military pilot, Engelson proposed to his love, Kurland, in Napa, California. The two had been dating for three years before he popped the question.

“Luckiest guy I know,” Engelson wrote via Instagram in June 2018, announcing his engagement to the dietitian. “Get ready to party!”

Before tying the knot, the Remember Me producer and his bride-to-be celebrated their upcoming nuptials with separate parties. Engelson headed to Miami in March 2019 for his bachelor party, while Kurland had a bridal shower at Ivy at the Shore in Santa Monica the same month.

Both couples currently reside in L.A. Harry and Meghan moved to California in March from Vancouver, Canada, where they had been living in since December. That same month, they performed their final duties as senior royals after announcing their plan to step back from the British royal family in January.