The world is his oyster! Meghan Markle’s ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, is skipping town ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Trevor is heading out of the country this weekend to escape the mania,” the source reveals, adding that the film producer may have set his sights on South America.

The former actress, 36, and Engelson, 41, began dating in 2004. They married at the Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, in September 2011 before quietly separating in August 2013.

After Markle began dating Harry, 33, in the summer of 2016, her ex-husband started working on a fictional TV show about a divorced woman who marries a prince. The status of the prospective Fox sitcom remains unclear.

The royal wedding is set to take place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England on Saturday, May 19. The former Army helicopter pilot and the Suits alum have invited approximately 600 guests to the church ceremony and about 200 close friends and family members to their private evening reception at Frogmore House.

Kensington Palace announced on Friday, May 18, that Harry’s father, Prince Charles, will walk his future daughter-in-law down the aisle in the absence of her dad, Thomas Markle, who recently underwent a successful heart surgery and cannot attend the nuptials.

The palace said in a statement, “The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to the royal family in this way.” A source told Us exclusively that Charles, 69, was “very touched” by the offer.

With reporting by Jennifer Peros.