Meghan Markle’s mother has arrived! Doria Ragland flew to London to help her daughter prepare for her upcoming wedding to Prince Harry, Us Weekly confirms.

The yoga instructor, 61, is staying at Kensington Palace with Harry, 33, and Markle, 36. A source tells Us that Ragland will meet the entire royal family — including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and Duchess Kate — in the next few days, along with her ex-husband, Thomas Markle, who is scheduled to land in the U.K. later on Thursday, May 10.

The source adds that Ragland and Thomas will attend a private rehearsal at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle next week. The former actress’ best friend Jessica Mulroney will arrive in London on Monday, May 14.

As previously reported, Harry’s communications secretary recently announced that Thomas will escort the bride down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel on May 19, while Ragland will travel with her by car ahead of the ceremony.

“Ms. Markle is delighted to have her parents by her side on this important and happy occasion,” the press secretary said in a statement on Friday, May 4. “Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are very much looking forward to welcoming Ms. Markle’s parents to Windsor for the wedding. Mr. Thomas Markle and Ms. Doria Ragland will be arriving in the U.K. in the week of the wedding, allowing time for Prince Harry’s family, including The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to spend time with them before the big day.”

Harry and Meghan became engaged in November after more than a year of dating. They have invited about 600 people to their wedding and the queen’s subsequent lunchtime reception at St. George’s Hall. Approximately 200 people received invitations to the private reception at Frogmore House.