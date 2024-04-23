Meghan Markle’s Podcast Release Delayed, Expert Claims

Meghan Markle’s new podcast might not be coming soon.

Royal expert Richard Eden claimed that the Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming podcast venture “got pushed back to 2025” in a Daily Mail report published on Monday, April 22.

Eden further wrote that a California-based insider said Meghan’s new podcast network, Lemonada, did not want the launch “to be overshadowed” by her upcoming Netflix series. (Meghan and husband Prince Harry announced earlier this month that they would be developing two nonfiction shows for the streamer, which are currently filming.)

Us Weekly confirmed in February that Meghan, 42, had teamed up with Lemonada Media for a new podcast deal. The Duchess of Sussex said she was “proud” to join the “brilliant team” and “continue [her] love of podcasting” in a statement at the time.

“Being able to support a female founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024,” the statement read. “Our plan [is] to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works.”

While no further details about the Meghan’s forthcoming show were revealed at the time, Eden’s Monday Daily Mail report claimed that Lemonada is now “concerned” about possible “scheduling conflicts.”

Meghan’s deal with Lemonada came months after Spotify scrapped her “Archetypes” podcast in June 2023 after releasing 12 episodes.

“The team behind Archetypes remain proud of the podcast they created at Spotify,” a statement following the cancellation read. “Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform.”

The Lemonada Media deal promised to distribute the “Archetypes” podcast along with Meghan’s new show. The upcoming podcast is set to be “dynamic,” a source told Us in February.

“[She] wants to do mostly philanthropic-type content,” the insider added. “She considers herself too academic for entertainment-only. She doesn’t want the podcast to be celebrity-driven, though she’ll have some stars on.”

News of Meghan’s forthcoming podcast came a month before she announced the American Riviera Orchard brand with a return to Instagram on March 14, following a four-year hiatus. Us has since confirmed that Meghan filed trademarks to sell cutlery, cookbooks and jarred foods, among other items, under the American Riviera Orchard name.

The lifestyle brand, which has yet to announce an official launch date, appears to be a follow-up to Megan’s now-defunct blog, The Tig.