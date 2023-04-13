Calling her out! Meghan McCain criticized Meghan Markle for choosing to stay in the U.S. instead of attending King Charles III’s coronation next month.

“There are arguably few people on Earth more obsessed with seeing themselves on camera than Meghan,” McCain, 38, claimed in an op-ed for the Daily Mail published on Thursday, April 13. “Now, all of a sudden, she doesn’t want to be pictured in public, dressed up in one of those ridiculous tiny hats? I’m sorry. I’m not buying it.”

The former View cohost claimed that the Duchess of Sussex, 41, is “chickening out” and “clearly unwilling to face the music with her in-laws and the British public.” Prince Harry and his wife have been at odds with the royals since their step back as senior members of the family in early 2020.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Wednesday, April 12, that Harry, 38, will be attending his father’s coronation solo. Us Weekly confirmed in March that both the prince and his spouse were invited to the event, which happens to fall on their son Archie’s fourth birthday.

“The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” the palace statement read, noting that Harry will be in town for the Saturday, May 6, ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Us confirmed on Thursday that the Suits alum’s choice to forgo the coronation was influenced by her children. (Harry and Meghan share Archie, 3, and Lili, 22 months.)

“As much as Meghan appreciates the invite to the coronation, she wouldn’t miss her son’s birthday for the world,” an insider exclusively told Us. “Despite being the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan is a mom first.”

McCain, however, is still not convinced that the Archewell cofounder’s reasons for staying home are related to motherhood.

“This is a gallant effort at public-relations spin — invoking their child’s birthday party,” the Bad Republican author wrote in her op-ed on Thursday, claiming the duchess wouldn’t pass up a “chance to peacock in front of the world to blow up balloons and serve cake in the backyard.”

McCain alleged that the Bench author was skipping out on the affair because of “how deeply unpopular she is in her husband’s home country.”

The former Fox News contributor further claimed that if the Sussexes were “really interested in healing” their family they “would have welcomed this olive branch” and both made the trip across the pond.

The journalist concluded her remarks by alleging that the “Archetypes” podcast host passed on the coronation because “it’s not about her.”

A source close to the royals, however, told Us on Thursday that Meghan is “very grateful to be included in such a special occasion.” The California native simply doesn’t want to be away from her kids.

“[Meghan] is glad that Harry can go and show support on behalf of their family,” the insider added. “But being the same day as Archie’s birthday, unfortunately, she’s just going to have to miss out on this one.”